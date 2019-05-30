Haworth Tompkins’ Bristol Old Vic revamp is star of 2019 RIBA South West awards

The ‘bold reinvention’ of the Bristol Old Vic by 2014 RIBA Stirling Prize winners Haworth Tompkins has been named building of the year in the RIBA South West region

The 2,135m² scheme, one of six projects to receive 2019 RIBA South West Awards, also took home the region’s conservation award.

Describing the revamp of one of Bristol’s best-loved theatres, the jury said: ‘A sure hand has made drama of a much-altered historic fabric, applying an as-found aesthetic that exposes the scars of what was there before to tell a story, allowing contrasts and patina of materials to add intrigue.

‘The control of materials is masterful, being at the same time raw and fine.’

Chosen from a 14-strong shortlist, the project was joined among the regional award winners by Peter Zumthor’s first permanent UK project, the Secular Retreat near Chivelstone in Devon, where Mole acted as executive architects.

The other four selected projects were designed by South West-based practices: Stonewood Design, New British Design, David Sheppard Architects and AHR’s Bristol office.

The regional winners will now be considered for an RIBA National Award, which will be announced on 27 June 2019. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.

Bristol Old Vic, Bristol, Haworth Tompkins

Bristol old vic 3017 fred howarth pressimage 4 Source: Philip Vile

Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath, Stonewood Design

Kingswood preparator 2812 craig auckland pressimage 5 Source: Craig Auckland

The Secular Retreat, Devon, Atelier Peter Zumthor (executive architect: Mole Architects)

The secular retreat 3297 jack hobhouse pressimage 3 Source: Jack Hobhouse

Batelease Farm, Devon, New British Design

Batelease farm 2849 george fielding pressimage 5 Source: George Fielding Photography

The Green House, Devon, David Sheppard Architects

The green house 2878 joakim boren pressimage 2 Source: Joakim Boren

UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR

Ukho headquarters 3131 daniel hopkinson pressimage 2 Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Special award winners

RIBA South West Conservation Award 2019 Bristol Old Vic, by Haworth Tompkins

RIBA South West Building of the Year 2019 Bristol Old Vic, by Haworth Tompkins

RIBA South West Project Architect of the Year 2019 sponsored by Taylor Maxwell Adam Chambers, of Stonewood Design for Kingswood Preparatory School & Nursery, Bath

RIBA South West Client of the Year 2019 and RIBA South West Sustainability Award 2019 sponsored by Michelmersh UKHO Headquarters, Devon, AHR