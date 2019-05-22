Unsupported browser

Hawkins\Brown's Oxford physics lab wins top prize at RIBA South awards

22 May, 2019

  • Comment

Hawkins\Brown’s £50 million physics lab for the University of Oxford has been named RIBA South Building of the Year 2019

The 8,950m² Beecroft Building, which features a 16m-high basement, was one of nine buildings to receive awards in the region covering Berkshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

Hampshire County Council Architects also won big, taking two regional accolades for The Lookout at Lepe Country Park in Southampton, and for Whitchurch Silk Mill.

Níall McLaughlin’s Hampshire House was also among the regional winners, which were picked from an original shortlist of 17 projects. 

Lee\Fitzgerald Architects won two special awards, with Tim Lee winning RIBA South Project Architect of the Year and Greenland Library taking RIBA South Conservation Award.

RIBA South regional jury chair Stuart McLarty of dn-a architecture said: ‘Every project reinforced the worth of the architect; so many schemes would have been mundane, dull and often economically poorer without the architect’s contribution.

’What really stood out among the winners was the wonderful use and integration of warm, natural materials and finishes – stone, oak, brick, copper, bronze, concrete – exquisitely detailed in the way they connected or turned a corner.’

The regional winners will now be considered for an RIBA National Award, which will be announced on Thursday 27 June. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.

South regional award winners

Cork House, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton

Cork house 2926 david grandorge pressimage 3

Source: David Grandorge

Lark Rise, Berkshire by bere:architects

Lark rise 3218 tim crocker pressimage 3

Source: Tim Crocker

Places Leisure, Eastleigh by AHR

Places leisure eastl 3130 daniel hopkinson pressimage 3

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

The Lookout at Lepe Country Park, Southampton by Hampshire County Council Architects

The lookout at lepe 3032 jim stephenson pressimage 3

Source: Jim Stephenson

Whitchurch Silk Mill, Whitchurch by Hampshire County Council Architects

Whitchurch silk mill 3055 jon skipper pressimage 5

Source: Jon Skipper

Hampshire House, Hampshire by Níall McLaughlin Architects

Hampshire house 2871 nick kane pressimage 1

Source: Nick Kane

Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects

Greenland library 3096 lance mcnulty pressimage 2

Source: Lance McNulty

The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

The beecroft buildin 2843 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

Source: Jim Stephenson

Westgate, Oxford by BDP, Dixon Jones, Allies and Morrison, Panter Hudspith, Glenn Howells Architects

Westgate, oxford 2935 nick caville pressimage 2

Source: Nick Caville

Special awards

  • Cork House, Berkshire by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver WiltonRIBA South Sustainability Award, sponsered by Michelmersh 
  • Whitchurch Silk Mill for Whitchurch Silk Mill Trust, RIBA South Client of the Year Award
  • Greenland Library, Brasenose College, Oxford by Lee\Fitzgerald Architects, RIBA South Conservation Award
  • Tim Lee of Lee\Fitzgerald Architects for Greenland Library, RIBA South Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell
  • The Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown, RIBA South Building of the Year Award

