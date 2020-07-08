Hawkins\Brown wins Evelina Children’s Hospital expansion job

A team led by Bouygues UK with Hawkins\Brown has won a competition for a major new extension to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in central London

The team, headed by the contractor’s development arm, Linkcity, has been chosen from an undisclosed shortlist by Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust as preferred development partner for the ambitious ‘triangle site’ development’s shell and core.

Images of the winning proposal have yet to be revealed.

The appointment has been announced just a week after NBBJ – working with engineers AECOM – was chosen to design and deliver a £50 million fit-out and clinical planning of the new eight-storey wing, which will be constructed on a 0.3ha triangular site next to the hospital’s existing Hopkins-designed home.

The search for a shell and core development team for the 28,000m² extension was launched in July last year. Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust is one of the largest hospital trusts in the country, employing 17,000 staff across two key locations in central London with an annual turnover of about £1.6 billion.

The Evelina Children’s Hospital is based at St Thomas’ Hospital, next to the Houses of Parliament and Lambeth Palace UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The complex, originally constructed in the late 19th century, features several YRM-designed 1960s blocks and a 13-storey tower, which was reclad by Hopkins in 2016.

The latest project will allow the Evelina Children’s Hospital, which is the second-largest provider of children’s services in London, to upgrade and expand its treatment facilities. Early massing proposals for the extension were drawn up by HOK. In 2017 CarverHaggard completed a £40,000 freestanding workspace pavilion for medical staff working within Evelina’s main atrium space, which overlooks Archbishop’s Park.

Marian Ridley, director of Evelina London, said: ‘Since opening our child-friendly building in 2005, the number of patients we care for each year has grown significantly.

‘Evelina London needs to grow so that we can continue to provide outstanding healthcare for children and young people. These developments will ensure we meet their needs now and in the future as the number of patients needing the specialist care and expertise that our teams provide continues to increase.’