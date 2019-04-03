Hawkins\Brown wins approval for Hackney Wick hotel

Post-Olympics planning chiefs have approved a mixed-use scheme by Hawkins\Brown near Hackney Wick train station

The London Legacy Development Corporation’s (LLDC) planning committee approved the practice’s proposals for 34-38 Wallis Road to the east of the capital.

Sited on the edge of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, close to the Copper Box Arena, the scheme will consist of two linked six-storey buildings.

These will host a 240-room hotel, 728m² of co-working space, 648m² of other workspace, 514m² of flexible retail facilities and a restaurant, as well as public realm and landscaping.

The site is currently used for storing skips. A 3m-high brick boundary wall, classified as a non-designated heritage asset, will be demolished.

A dark-red clinker brick, pigmented concrete and light and dark bronze metalwork will be used on external façades. Landscaping will comprise concrete paving, two species of trees and timber and metal bench seating.

Local interest group Creative Wick supported the proposals, saying they would provide flexible commercial space for use by the artistic and creative community as well as generating employment opportunities.

LLDC’s Quality Review Panel said the scale and massing of the building ‘would work well’ and added that ‘the architecture promises a building with a strong and distinctive personality’.

Planning officers recommended approval with conditions, including that 10 per cent of the hotel rooms be wheelchair-accessible.

Hawkins\Brown said the scheme ‘demonstrates the integration of a hotel typology into a vibrant community in the creative Hackney Wick and Fish Island area’.

The practice added: ‘The complexity of the site created a number of challenges: a Victorian sewer and associated no-build easement runs through the site; and it sits in a flood plain zone.

Ground-floor commercial space will be formed of two areas: the Maker Yard, providing affordable workspace; and the Market Yard, offering food and drink.

Hawkins\Brown said: ‘By providing co-working facilities as well as creating strong connections to the commercial yards on ground floor, the hotel provides a unique offer which is tailored to the character of Hackney Wick.’