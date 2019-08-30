Hawkins\Brown wins approval for £54.3m biomedical block at Warwick University

Coventry City Council has approved plans by Hawkins\Brown for a ’flagship’ £54.3 million biomedical block at the University of Warwick

The Interdisciplinary Biomedical Research Building at the heart of the Gibbett Hill Campus will house 300 biomedical researchers from the university’s School of Life Sciences and Warwick Medical School.

According to the practice, the five-storey scheme includes a ’central lab village core’ and ’open-plan write-up areas’ with naturally lit ’office space and collaboration zones’ planned for the building’s perimeter.

The proposals, which aimed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, also feature a 400-seat lecture theatre as well as a large public entrance, café and exhibition space.

Jade Pleass, project architect at Hawkins\Brown, said the building would have an ’exposed par-concrete, part-glulam and CLT frame’ and feature precast concrete cladding and anodised aluminium fins.

She added: ’This mature and robust palette demonstrates the university’s commitment to achieving high-quality design and maximising the use of offsite manufacturing methods.’

Show Fullscreen Hawkinsbrown uni of warwick ibrb (5)

The building is expected to open in 2020.

Other major projects at the University of Warwick include Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ £33 million Faculty of Arts, which the practice won ahead of rival bidders including Foster + Partners and Grimshaw in early 2017.