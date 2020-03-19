Hawkins\Brown set to make Hollywood debut

Hawkins\Brown has revealed plans for its first major project in the USA, an office block in the heart of Hollywood, Los Angeles

The 10-storey development at at 1000 Seward Street in the centre of the city’s film-making district will include shops and restaurants on the ground floor and a top-floor entertainment and hospitality space.

The plans for the 14,000m² stacked-block scheme are backed by The Post Group, which is co-owned by film producer Matt Cooper, and development partner Plus Development.

Cooper said: ‘Hollywood will continue to be the entertainment capital of the world. As the competition for content creation continues to drive billions of dollars into the economy, the need for new content creation spaces will only increase. This plan responds to that need.’

According to the developer, while investment in affordable housing in Hollywood has boomed in the past decade, office development has not kept up.

A spokesperson added: ‘It is no surprise that global leaders in content development like Netflix find Hollywood an attractive place to locate to, with its rich amenities, a history as the heart of the entertainment industry, proximity to major studios, and an influx of new housing development.

‘The need for live-work balance in Hollywood has never been clearer.’

AJ100 practice Hawkins\Brown has an office in Los Angeles.