Hawkins\Brown makes redundancies

AJ100 practice Hawkins\Brown has axed 19 jobs after a review of its structure

The practice, which has studios in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Los Angeles, said it was adapting to market conditions as uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the EU rumbles on.

In a statement, Hawkins\Brown said it had grown from 150 staff in one office to almost double that number of employees across four bases in just five years.

Hawkins\Brown entered the top 10 of the AJ100 for the first time in its 30-year history in 2018 after adding 18 architects in the previous year.

But it said in a statement today: ‘In a relatively short time we have become a different scale of business, with different requirements across management, design and delivery.

‘The partners initiated a thorough review of how the practice is structured and, as part of that process, 19 members of staff have left the practice.

‘While we are adapting to changing market conditions, which unquestionably include some impact from the ongoing uncertainty relating to Brexit, we remain cautiously positive for the year ahead.’

The 19 jobs were cut from the London office.

Hawkins\Brown recently won a competition for a £6 million innovation centre near Reading for multinational chemical company Johnson Matthey.

It has also been appointed alongside HTA Design as the design team for the first homes on Enfield Council’s £6 billion development of Meridian Water in north London.

The practice is shortlisted for this year’s AJ100 Employer of the Year award.