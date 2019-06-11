Hawkins\Brown is biggest winner from London mayor’s framework table

Hawkins\Brown has emerged as the biggest winner of work handed out by two major London bodies in the first year of the £35 million Architecture, Design and Urbanism Panel (ADUP II)

The practice won six schemes from project commissioners the Greater London Authority and Transport for London (TfL), worth a total of £652,448 in fees, in the 12 months following the panel’s high-profile launch in April 2018.

It also won a further scheme worth £144,046 in a joint venture with Allies and Morrison and SOM.

London and Cambridge-based practice 5th Studio came second in the league table with £188,540 of work. City of London firm TateHindle sits in third place with £150,000.

The figures – revealed following a Freedom of Information request by the AJ – only include the 32 contracts so far awarded by mayoral bodies Transport for London and the Greater London Authority. A further 37 deals have been awarded by other public bodies but these are not shown. Some of the figures given are approximate.

Sixty practices were chosen for the 14-lot ADUP II panel last spring – whittled down from more than 225 shortlisted applicants.

The framework replaced the original ADUP panel, which was announced in 2012 to promote ‘quality architecture, public realm, urban regeneration and sustainable development in the capital’ and was officially launched two years later. It delivered more than 80 projects worth £22 million in fees during its lifetime.

Lot 6a of ADUP II – covering over-station development and transport infrastructure interface (housing) – has seen by far the most action from the mayoral bodies, accounting for half of the projects so far awarded. Practices appointed to this lot were: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, dRMM, EPR Architects, Hawkins\Brown, HOK International, Maccreanor Lavington, PLP Architecture and TateHindle.

Hawkins\Brown partner Seth Rutt said: ‘Hawkins\Brown’s long-term strategy has been to structure the practice around teams with deep specialisation in five core business sectors, but to bring the teams together in a way that encourages seamless collaboration, opens opportunities for creative thinking and delivers practical solutions to complex projects.

’We attribute our success on the framework to the range of specialisms within the office, which means that we’ve been successful across a diverse range of lots.

’Furthermore, our ability to assemble teams in-house that demonstrate a broad range of complementary technical skills seems to have given us a competitive edge in this framework, which is characterised by complex and interesting projects involving more than one discipline.’