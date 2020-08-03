Hawkins\Brown finally gets green light for King’s Cross warehouse conversion

Councillors have approved a revised proposal by Hawkins\Brown to revamp a series of canal-side warehouses near King’s Cross to create an office complex

Islington Council’s Planning Committee granted consent for the works at 10-18 All Saints Street in central London more than two years after refusing an earlier version of the scheme.

Hawkins\Brown’s designs for developer Regent’s Wharf Unit Trust was rejected by the local authority in January 2018. An appeal was thrown out last year after the council’s concerns over ‘inappropriate dormers’ were supported by planning inspector David Nicholson, who said their ‘rather bold’ design would detract from the building’s historical significance.

The practice submitted revised designs, including a number of changes made following consultation with local people and the council.

Under the approved scheme, several elements including building cores, dormers and buff brickwork will be retained, rather than replaced. A single material palette will be agreed across the scheme, rather than for each building within it. Plans for a large, shared roof terrace have been abandoned in favour of small, private terraces in certain areas.

Hawkins\Brown said internal spaces had been designed to be flexible and adaptable to increase longevity and appeal to a broad range of occupiers. The office space is targeted at all businesses from large commercial occupiers to start-ups and those using co-working spaces.

A series of publicly accessible amenities have been designed around a new publicly accessible central courtyard.

The proposals use a combination of London Stock and articulated engineering bricks; pressed metal cladding; pre-cast concrete reveals; and hand-painted signage reflecting the Victorian industrial advertising that adorned the original warehouse silos and packing house.

Hawkins\Brown associate director Ewan Graham said: ‘This decision concludes years of work with a team of fantastic collaborators, including the local residents, amenity groups and Islington Council officers.

‘We are thrilled to have secured Islington’s support and look forward to delivering this much-needed employment space just a stone’s throw from King’s Cross and St Pancras.’

Construction is due to start on site later this summer for completion at the end of 2022.