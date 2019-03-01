Hawkins\Brown expands north with launch of Studio Scotland

Hawkins\Brown has launched Studio Scotland, a new office with a presence in the cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow

The AJ100 practice, which already has branches in London and Manchester, decided to expand north after winning work at the Universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Studio Scotland will be led by Edinburgh-based Peter McLaughlin, who has worked previously for Foster + Partners, John McAslan + Partners and, most recently, 7N Architects.

Hawkins\Brown partner Euan Macdonald said: ’We learned from the success of Studio North in Manchester that, if you’re serious about engaging in a market with a distinct regional character alongside established competitors, the best way forward is to join in and become part of the conversation.

’We’re excited by the prospect of contributing to the thriving built environment community in Scotland.’

McLaughlin will be supported by a team including Shoko Kijima and Harriet Redman, two associates who have relocated from London. He said: ’I think that what we bring to the Scottish market is a very strong offer, combining national and international sector expertise with a local team who really understand the local context.’

In 2018, the firm won a publicly tendered contract for a new £31 million College of Arts at the University of Glasgow, planned to complete in 2022.