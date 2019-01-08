HAT Projects to transform historic Ely museum

HAT Projects is to refurbish and extend a historic Cambridgeshire museum after the £2.2 million project received a funding boost

The Essex practice will overhaul Ely Museum after its approved scheme was handed £1.66 million by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project will include the renovation of the museum’s Grade II-listed building, which was built in the 15th century, housed the Bishop of Ely’s gaol from 1679 to 1836 and has also been a private house, a library and a registry office.

HAT will strip out modern alterations to celebrate historic features such as a medieval staircase and centuries-old prisoner graffiti.

An extra storey will be added to an extension constructed in the 1990s when the building was converted into a museum. This will be clad with homemade tiles and feature a copper-clad bay window. The new space will be used for the museum’s education programme.

In a design and access statement submitted to planners, HAT said: ‘The overall ambition which underpins the proposed design is the desire to restore the original sense of character to the historic building and to create, bright, open and delightful exhibition spaces in keeping with the spirit of Ely Museum, alongside creating a new extension that compliments the listed building but also feels fresh and architecturally distinctive.’

It added: ‘A new first floor above the 1997 extension will house the Education Room, an important space in terms of bringing in additional revenue to the museum. This new extension, overlooking Lynn Road, will also re-establish the museum’s presence within the town.’

The project will begin later this year and the museum is set to reopen in September 2020.

As well as the Heritage Lottery Fund grant, the museum has received support from a number of local and national trusts and foundations; East Cambridgeshire District Council; City of Ely Council; and local residents.

Show Fullscreen Ely Museum Ely Museum - as it is today



