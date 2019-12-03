HAT Projects’ Pocket Living scheme loses appeal over ‘unacceptable’ tenure mix

HAT Projects’ scheme in north London for micro-flats developer Pocket Living has lost a planning appeal on the grounds it only provided one-bedroom homes

The 44-home block for the plot to the rear of Kerswell Close was rejected by Haringey Council earlier this year after the council decided it failed to meet the area’s affordable housing needs.

The local authority argued that the proposed ’mono-tenure mix of housing’ was unacceptable, as all the units in the scheme would be for just one person and its biggest need was for family homes.

Pocket Living appealed against the decision but the planning inspector ruled in favour of the council, finding the scheme was ‘overly restrictive in its type and mix’.

Pocket Homes, which are usually around 38m², are for private sale but are classified as ‘intermediate’ affordable, as all units are sold at 20 per cent below market value.

Under the Pocket Living model, which is backed by the Mayor of London and Homes England, flats are only eligible to first-time buyers who live or work in the local area.

Admitting it was ‘unusual’ to rule against an 100 per cent affordable housing scheme, inspector Claire Searson said the HAT Projects scheme was in ‘clear conflict’ with Haringey’s detailed policy requirements.

She said: ‘I consider that the site would not maximise affordable housing provision as claimed by the appellant, as it is overly restrictive in its type and mix and would fail to meet the needs of all those who require such accommodation in the borough.’

The Kerswell Close site was sold by Haringey Council to Pocket Living in 2016 to build homes for first-time buyers.

However, the council has since changed administration and, according to Pocket Living, the council now wishes to use the site to build council housing.

A spokesman from Pocket Living said: ’Pocket Living is naturally puzzled and disappointed by the decision, and by the change of heart by Haringey, who had agreed to sell us the site to deliver affordable homes for local first-time buyers before the administration changed.

’The decision related to the very specific site circumstances, and the council’s award of £60 million from the mayor to deliver council homes. The new administration decided it would rather deliver council homes on the site.

’The inspector considered the funding to be a compelling fall-back which was critical to the decision.’

HAT Projects declined to comment.