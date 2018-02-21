Hastings Pier for sale just months after winning Stirling Prize

dRMM’s award-winning revamped Hastings Pier has been put up for sale just months after winning the RIBA Stirling Prize

Property firm GVA said it was open to offers after being asked to find a buyer for the transformed Sussex coastal landmark.

The charity behind dRMM’s much-loved refurbishment of the pier went into administration last year. Now the administrators have appointed GVA to sell the asset.

Richard Baldwin of GVA said: ‘Hastings Pier has undergone a remarkable transformation.

‘The pier is unique, and offers a custodian the opportunity to acquire a piece of Britain’s seaside heritage, with great potential as a leisure destination.’

Set up in 2011, Hastings Pier Charity stepped in to restore and run the derelict structure, which was closed following a storm in 2008 and damaged by a fire in 2010.

The pier reopened in April 2016 following a £14.2 million rebuild to wide public and media acclaim.

However, the charity – a community benefit society – became insolvent, and administrators Smith & Williamson were appointed in November 2017.

Alex de Rijke of dRMM last year insisted there was still hope for the pier’s future.

He said before Christmas: ‘We are hopeful that the administrator Smith & Williamson and the community will galvanise to ensure the pier continues to serve as the social and spatial landmark of Hastings that it is.

‘A pier is an expensive structure to maintain and a difficult business to run. But the Hastings community stakeholders are imaginative and determined people, and dRMM will certainly do whatever we can to help devise ways for the pier to generate more revenue.’

In October 2017, the practice’s transformation of the Victorian pier, described by de Rijke as ‘like a phoenix from the ashes’, won the Stirling Prize ahead of shortlisted schemes by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, Groupwork + Amin Taha, Baynes and Mitchell Architects, 6a Architects and Reiach and Hall with Michael Laird Architects.