Hassell wins planning for £86m University of Glasgow building

Hassell has received planning permission for an £86 million teaching, research and business school building at the University of Glasgow

The 12,000m², six-storey building forms the latest part of the university’s £1 billion campus overhaul.

The £90 million James McCune Smith building by HLM is almost complete, while the concrete frame has been finished on the £113 million HOK-designed Research Hub.

In November, construction also started on the £50 million Clarice Pears Building, designed by Atkins.

The Hassell-designed building will be a base for the university’s postgraduates and will provide teaching space for the Adam Smith business school.

It will feature a precast concrete façade with a double-height entrance plaza leading into a central atrium and will have 11,600m² of floor space.

The building has been organised around three ‘stacks’ – for research, collaboration and teaching.

The research stack will contain workspace and has been designed to help the university capture large-scale funding by providing space for interdisciplinary teams and visiting researchers.

The collaborative stack features a trading suite and a data visualisation room, while the teaching stack will have a range of reconfigurable teaching spaces.

Construction will begin in July and is expected to finish in 2022.

John Finch, head of the university’s Adam Smith Business School, said the new building would ‘build on the legacy of pioneering thinker Adam Smith by creating spaces for analytical, entrepreneurial and sustainable learning’.

Show Fullscreen Hassell’s recently approved Glasgow Business School - atrium Hassell’s recently approved Glasgow Business School - atrium

Project data

Location: Glasgow University, Glasgow Scotland

Local authority: Glasgow City Council

Type of project: Higher Education

Client: University of Glasgow/Adam Smith Business School and PGT

Architect: Hassell

Landscape architect: N/A (part of infrastructure works)

Planning consultant: North Plan

Structural engineer: Arup

M&E consultant: Arup

Quantity surveyor: Currie Brown

CDM adviser: Orsa/Multiplex

Lighting consultant: Arup

Main contractor: Multiplex

Funding: confidential

Tender date: August 2019

Start on site date: July 2020

Completion date: July 2022

Contract duration: two years and early contractor engagement

Gross internal floor area: 12,000m²

Form of contract and/or procurement: NEC 3

Annual CO2 emissions: to be confirmed

Total project cost: £86 million