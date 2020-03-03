Hassell wins planning for £86m University of Glasgow building

Hassell has received planning permission for an £86 million teaching, research and business school building at the University of Glasgow
The 12,000m², six-storey building forms the latest part of the university’s £1 billion campus overhaul.
The £90 million James McCune Smith building by HLM is almost complete, while the concrete frame has been finished on the £113 million HOK-designed Research Hub.
In November, construction also started on the £50 million Clarice Pears Building, designed by Atkins.
The Hassell-designed building will be a base for the university’s postgraduates and will provide teaching space for the Adam Smith business school.
It will feature a precast concrete façade with a double-height entrance plaza leading into a central atrium and will have 11,600m² of floor space.
The building has been organised around three ‘stacks’ – for research, collaboration and teaching.
The research stack will contain workspace and has been designed to help the university capture large-scale funding by providing space for interdisciplinary teams and visiting researchers.
The collaborative stack features a trading suite and a data visualisation room, while the teaching stack will have a range of reconfigurable teaching spaces.
Construction will begin in July and is expected to finish in 2022.
John Finch, head of the university’s Adam Smith Business School, said the new building would ‘build on the legacy of pioneering thinker Adam Smith by creating spaces for analytical, entrepreneurial and sustainable learning’.
Hassell’s recently approved Glasgow Business School - atrium
Project data
Location: Glasgow University, Glasgow Scotland
Local authority: Glasgow City Council
Type of project: Higher Education
Client: University of Glasgow/Adam Smith Business School and PGT
Architect: Hassell
Landscape architect: N/A (part of infrastructure works)
Planning consultant: North Plan
Structural engineer: Arup
M&E consultant: Arup
Quantity surveyor: Currie Brown
CDM adviser: Orsa/Multiplex
Lighting consultant: Arup
Main contractor: Multiplex
Funding: confidential
Tender date: August 2019
Start on site date: July 2020
Completion date: July 2022
Contract duration: two years and early contractor engagement
Gross internal floor area: 12,000m²
Form of contract and/or procurement: NEC 3
Annual CO2 emissions: to be confirmed
Total project cost: £86 million
Robert Wakeham4 March, 2020 9:36 am
Let's hope that Multiplex have benefited from some 'analytical, entrepreneurial and sustainable learning' and make a better job of building this than they did of the south side 'super' hospital - and that the design checking and construction supervision is sufficiently robust.
