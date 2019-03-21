Hampshire Council architects win approval for new school in Winchester

Hampshire County Council architects have secured planning permission for a 420-pupil school on farmland in the county

The South Coast local authority’s property services department was granted consent by Winchester City Council for the 2,215m² Barton Farm Academy.

The two-form primary school will sit at the heart of the 2,000-home Kings Barton district, which is being developed by Cala Homes over the next 10 years.

Hampshire County Council said its proposal for the school was inspired by local farm buildings.

’The design concept is based on a series of buildings and places that respect the idea of the local vernacular by avoiding a single form in favour of an assemblage of smaller elements, with courtyards in-between,’ said the council in a statement.

Barton Farm Academy will feature metal and timber cladding with large areas of glazing. Solid canopies will provide shade to more exposed elevations and play areas.

Teaching spaces will be grouped together in clusters of three classrooms, driven by the potential future requirement of three classrooms a year group as the housing scheme progresses.

All classrooms face south and have direct access to outdoor teaching and play areas. Spaces likely to be used by the local community are positioned at the front of the school, adjacent to a public square. The project is designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating.

Hampshire County Council employs 42 architects and worked closely with the local authority’s Children’s Services team as well as the University of Winchester Academy Trust, which will run the school, CALA Homes and Winchester City Council.

A fully co-ordinated Revit model was used by all members of the in-house design team while a Minecraft model was also created, complete with farm animals.

The £10 million project is due to start on site this month, with the school due to open in September 2020.

Hampshire County Council's Barton Farm Academy in Winchester - diagram




