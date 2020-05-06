Halliday Clark bids to replace its own 2001 student accommodation block in Leeds

Halliday Clark has submitted plans to demolish a student housing block in Leeds, completed by the practice 19 years ago, and replace it with a far bigger development

The Ilkley-based firm handed in proposals to Leeds City Council to create four blocks rising from six to 15 storeys at Carlton Hill in the city.

This 604-bed scheme would replace a four-floor, 239-bed development also designed by Halliday Clark and completed in 2001 for the same developer, Pickard Properties.

In planning documents for the new £40 million project, the practice said rising demand for student accommodation meant ‘ageing, low-density accommodation’ was not the most beneficial use of the site.

It added that the size of the proposal reflected ‘the established scale of surrounding buildings, such as Broadcasting Place, the Nexus Building, Leeds Beckett Central Village Campus and the A660 developments recently completed for Leeds College of Art’.

The scheme would feature three-storey ‘sky gardens’ as communal spaces, glazed with a pattern developed by practice co-founder Adam Clark to ‘reflect the architect’s established use of Neoplasticism and natural proportion within his designs’.

Limited car parking would be available to students, who would instead be offered 140 cycle spaces. There would be a gym and landscaped courtyards. A 16m² en-suite study bedroom is shown on the planning documents.

Clark said: ‘It is critical to ensure students have safe and secure spaces, in addition to their own study bedrooms. In addition to the Sky Gardens, the large, fully landscaped roof terraces are provided to give additional fresh-air spaces as an extension of the extensive landscaped courtyard at ground level.’

Subject to planning, the scheme could start on site later this year.

Show Fullscreen Halliday Clark’s proposed replacement scheme at Carlton Hill Source: AMDC Drawings Halliday Clark’s proposed replacement scheme at Carlton Hill

Project data

Location Carlton Hill, Leeds

Local authority Leeds City Council

Type of project Student living

Client Pickard Properties

Architect Halliday Clark Architects

Landscape architect Smeeden Foreman

Planning consultant Quod

Structural engineer Sweco

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

Quantity surveyor Fox Lloyd Jones

CDM adviser Bright Blue Robot

Lighting consultant Halliday Clark/Hoare Lea

Main contractor To be appointed

Start on site Autumn 2020

Completion Summer 2022

Gross internal floor area 20,726 m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Design and Build

Annual CO2 emissions Predicted Regulated Total of kgCO­ 2 290,000

Total cost c£40 million



