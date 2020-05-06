Halliday Clark bids to replace its own 2001 student accommodation block in Leeds

Halliday Clark has submitted plans to demolish a student housing block in Leeds, completed by the practice 19 years ago, and replace it with a far bigger development
The Ilkley-based firm handed in proposals to Leeds City Council to create four blocks rising from six to 15 storeys at Carlton Hill in the city.
This 604-bed scheme would replace a four-floor, 239-bed development also designed by Halliday Clark and completed in 2001 for the same developer, Pickard Properties.
In planning documents for the new £40 million project, the practice said rising demand for student accommodation meant ‘ageing, low-density accommodation’ was not the most beneficial use of the site.
It added that the size of the proposal reflected ‘the established scale of surrounding buildings, such as Broadcasting Place, the Nexus Building, Leeds Beckett Central Village Campus and the A660 developments recently completed for Leeds College of Art’.
The scheme would feature three-storey ‘sky gardens’ as communal spaces, glazed with a pattern developed by practice co-founder Adam Clark to ‘reflect the architect’s established use of Neoplasticism and natural proportion within his designs’.
Limited car parking would be available to students, who would instead be offered 140 cycle spaces. There would be a gym and landscaped courtyards. A 16m² en-suite study bedroom is shown on the planning documents.
Clark said: ‘It is critical to ensure students have safe and secure spaces, in addition to their own study bedrooms. In addition to the Sky Gardens, the large, fully landscaped roof terraces are provided to give additional fresh-air spaces as an extension of the extensive landscaped courtyard at ground level.’
Subject to planning, the scheme could start on site later this year.
Halliday Clark’s proposed replacement scheme at Carlton Hill
Source: AMDC Drawings
Project data
Location Carlton Hill, Leeds
Local authority Leeds City Council
Type of project Student living
Client Pickard Properties
Architect Halliday Clark Architects
Landscape architect Smeeden Foreman
Planning consultant Quod
Structural engineer Sweco
M&E consultant Hoare Lea
Quantity surveyor Fox Lloyd Jones
CDM adviser Bright Blue Robot
Lighting consultant Halliday Clark/Hoare Lea
Main contractor To be appointed
Start on site Autumn 2020
Completion Summer 2022
Gross internal floor area 20,726 m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Design and Build
Annual CO2 emissions Predicted Regulated Total of kgCO2 290,000
Total cost c£40 million
Existing Halliday Clark student block at Carlton Hill Leeds
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham6 May, 2020 10:35 am
So, 'ageing, low density' student accommodation that's presumably fit for purpose for many a long year yet, and doesn't look bad at all going by the image, is to be flattened - 'not the most beneficial use of the site'.
Replacing 4 storeys with 6 - 15 storeys is beneficial to who, exactly? An architect who calls their own work of 19 years 'ageing'?
Is there still rising demand for student accommodation? projected, by the time this redevelopment is completed?
It'll be interesting to see whether 'Neoplasticism and natural proportion' win the day.
Perhaps the AJ could start a new subject heading - RetroLast.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment