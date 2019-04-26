Hackney's £20m framework delayed after ‘overwhelming’ influx of bids

Hackney Council’s £20 million construction framework is running a year behind schedule after it was inundated with architects jostling for a spot on the list

The local authority’s mayor has apologised for the delay to the procurement framework, divided into 14 lots worth £7 million each, which it launched last April.

The borough has still not progressed beyond the initial PQQ (pre-qualification questionnaire) stage with the council explaining it was struggling to process the ‘overwhelming’ volume of applicants.

The council received more than 200 suitability questionnaires in response to the initial stage and said it had to bring in ’further resource’ to progress the procurement as soon as possible.

Hackney’s mayor, Philip Glanville, said: ‘We’re sorry for the delay in progressing this procurement while we process the overwhelming number of applications, and understand the inconvenience it may have caused practices.

‘We’re still committed to issuing an invitation to tender in the next few months, and are happy to speak to individual bidders to address any concerns they may have.’

The five teams selected for each lot will have the opportunity to work on a range of projects planned by the east London local authority which runs services for more than 270,000 local residents. Separate lots will recruit project managers, planning consultants and creative design experts.

The framework will invite up to 10 shortlisted teams to tender for each lot. Bids will be evaluated 60 per cent on quality and 40 per cent on cost.