Hackitt Report response: What architects need to know about latest fire-safety consultation

The government has launched yet another consultation on improving the fire and structural safety of high-rise housing – its fourth since Judith Hackitt’s Independent Review of Building Regulations and Fire Safety

Coming a week ahead of the second anniversary of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the Building a Safer Future document explains how the government wants ‘to overhaul the [building safety] system for high-rise residential buildings’ and deliver ‘something that will have a real and lasting impact’.

The consultation is based on many of Hackitt’s recommendations,and includes proposals to: introduce clearer responsibilities for those building or managing these buildings; give a stronger voice in the system and better information for residents; allow greater oversight of buildings’ safety by regulators; and create a tougher enforcement regime for when things go wrong.

Importantly, the proposed regulatory changes will now cover residential buildings over 18m-tall, rather than the vaguer ‘10 storeys’ suggested by Hackitt.

However, the new fire-safety rules would not apply to other high-risk buildings such as schools, hospitals, care homes and prisons.

The consultation, which runs until 31 July, covers a number of key areas:

Who are the clear duty-holders looking after a building ‘at all stages’?

The document sets out who should be responsible for buildings from being designed and built to when people are living in them. This includes guidance on who should be the principal designer (PD) and principal contractor (PC), modelled closely on the duty-holders in the CDM Regulations, and the new role of building safety manager (BSM).

The duties including ensuring that building regulations are complied with. The consultation sets out a clear set of responsibilities that they need to meet to show how they are making buildings safe.





To ensure ‘effective oversight of the regulatory system’ a new single building safety regulator is to be created. This overseer will be responsible for making sure everyone follows the new regulations, and that those responsible for buildings have the right skills and knowledge for the job. It will also have oversight of building safety across England.



If those working on buildings don’t follow the requirements, the government says it wants an ‘effective way to hold them to account’ – including sanctions.



According to the consultation document, residents will be empowered by giving them the right safety information about their building and by making sure that they can raise any views or concerns about the safety of their building and not be ignored.

The document also adds weight to Hackitt’s ‘golden thread’ notion, in which she called for the original designer to be involved throughout the construction process.



If approved, there would be a requirement that the principal contractor must consult with the principal designer before deviating from the original full plans to ensure safety is not compromised, and that the principal designer and principal contractor must jointly confirm compliance of construction.

Elsewhere the consultation explains how the new regime would apply to significant major refurbishments and changes of use, and not just new buildings.

It adds that the fire and rescue authorities would become statutory consultees to the planning process, and sets out proposals for the development of an overarching competency framework for those working on buildings within the scope of the new regulatory regime.

Separately on the issues of competency, the RIBA announced it was introducing a compulsory health and safety test for all its members in the wake of the Grenfell fire

The test will cover roles, responsibilities and legislation, design risk management and personal health and safety when working away from the office

No information has yet emerged from the Architects Registration Board about how it might be asked to assess fire-safety competence levels for architects applying to join its register and those already on it.