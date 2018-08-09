Guy Hollaway wins planning for dressage horse stud in Kent

John Puttick Associates’ respectful refurb of BDP’s iconic Preston Bus Station improves the station’s circulation and connection to the city while remaining true to its Brutalist aesthetic, writes George Kafka. Photography by Gareth Gardner
