Guy Hollaway Architects reveals plans for £250m Kent film studio

22 March, 2020 By

Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

  Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

    Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

  • Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

    Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

  • Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

    Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

  • Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

    Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

  • Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

    Guy Hollaway Architects' plans for Ashford film and TV studio

Guy Hollaway Architects has revealed designs for a £250 million film studio on a derelict railway works in Kent 

The Newton Works project will restore five at-risk Grade II-listed-buildings in Ashford and convert them into a 73,000m² development that includes TV and film studios, an education hub, a 120-bed hotel and 62 flats.

The project, for the Creative District Improvement Company and developer Quinn Estates, is expected to be approved by Ashford Borough Council this Wednesday (25 March).

The developers said the project was due to break ground by the end of the year despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

Creative District Improvement Company founders Piers Read and Jeremy Rainbirdsaid: ‘It is a dream come true to regenerate an area that we have a close personal connection to and to provide such exciting employment opportunities.

‘As we emerge from Covid-19, there will continue to be unprecedented demands for stage space and a demand for skilled workers which will continue to grow.

‘British TV and film-making is the best in the world thanks to facilities like Ashford International Studios. This is set to remain the case for decades to come’.

