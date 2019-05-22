Grosvenor pledges to make all its buildings zero carbon by 2030

AJ100 Client of the Year Award finalist Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has said it aims to achieve net zero operational carbon emissions from all its directly managed buildings by 2030

The developer said it would create buildings ready to operate without producing more carbon than they removed from the environment.

As part of this drive Grosvenor has asked its business partners to ‘design facilities that reflect the lowest possible whole-life carbon’ in a newly-launched supply chain charter.

Grosvenor Britain & Ireland chief executive Craig McWilliam said: ‘Recent events simply reinforce our view that companies need to have a wholesale rethink on how they use their influence to halt the worsening impacts of climate change.

’As one of London’s largest property companies and with a growing business bringing forward large-scale housing developments, we recognise the far-reaching impact a change in our behaviour can have.

‘While we are on track to halve carbon emissions on our London estate by 2023, many of the tools and technologies needed to help us meet these targets are yet to be developed and tested. To be successful, our commitments will require us to work collaboratively and innovate.

‘Through these targets and by working with our supply chain and tenants we can, for example, stimulate the design, construction and operation of zero carbon neighbourhoods at scale.’

DSDHA was last month picked by Grosvenor to draw up plans for a major redevelopment of a 1950s housing estate in Belgravia, central London.

The developer is shortlisted alongside seven other contenders in the Client of the Year category in this year’s AJ100 Awards. The winner will be revealed at a gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.