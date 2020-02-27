Grimshaw’s £14bn Heathrow masterplan grounded as expansion ruled unlawful

Plans for a £14 billion expansion of Heathrow Airport, masterplanned by Grimshaw Architects, have been deemed unlawful by the Court of Appeal on environmental grounds

The UK’s largest airport, in west London, had been due to open a third runway by 2026. Parliament gave its blessing to the work in 2018 and a detailed plan for the works was published last summer (Grimshaw reveals masterplan for controversial Heathrow expansion).

But the scheme has suffered a major setback after the Court of Appeal today ruled (February 27) that the national policy statement for the expansion ignored the governments’ climate change commitments made under the 2016 Paris Agreement.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps used Twitter to rule out an appeal to the decision but the government could still draw up a new policy statement to approve the runway.

Airport expansion is core to boosting global connectivity. We also take seriously our commitment to the environment. This Govt won't appeal today's judgement given our manifesto makes clear any #Heathrow expansion will be industry led. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 27, 2020

However, prime minister Boris Johnson is a long-standing sceptic of Heathrow expansion. Johnson was absent for the House of Commons vote on it 2018 and, as mayor of London, pledged to lie in front of bulldozers to prevent expansion.

As mayor, Johnson was also against the expansion of Gatwick, instead backing plans for a new airport in the Thames estuary.

Designs for the airport were drawn up by Foster + Partners but were dismissed by the Airport Commission, which said it had ‘serious doubts about the delivery and operation’ of the four-runway proposal.

Grimshaw was appointed to the Heathrow job in 2016 after seeing off competition from Zaha Hadid Architects, Benoy and HOK.

The practice has yet to respond to a request for comment on what the decision means for its business.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, said he was ‘delighted’ by the decision, adding: ‘The government must now finally see sense and abandon plans for a third runway at Heathrow.

‘We really are facing a climate emergency and it’s about time the government started taking action to address this.’