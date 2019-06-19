Grimshaw reveals masterplan for controversial Heathrow expansion

Grimshaw has revealed its masterplan for the contentious expansion of Heathrow Airport

Following years of debate, the airport plans to open a third runway by 2026, and has unveiled its ‘preferred masterplan’ for the project.

The ambitious scheme, which is out for public consultation, involves lowering the M25 motorway so the new runway can cross over it, as well as diverting rivers and moving roads.

During the consultation, the public will also be able to have their say on the future layout of the airport, the new runway and other airport infrastructure, such as terminals and road access.

They will also be asked for their views on the environmental impacts of expansion, including a proposed Heathrow ultra-low emissions zone, Heathrow vehicle access charge and a proposed 6.5-hour ban on scheduled night flights.

Heathrow’s executive director for expansion Emma Gilthorpe has urged local people to participate in the consultation, saying: ’Expansion must not come at any cost.

‘That is why we have been working with partners at the airport, in local communities and in government, to ensure our plans show how we can grow sustainably and responsibly – with environmental considerations at the heart of expansion.

‘This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on our preferred masterplan, so it’s really important that as many people as possible take part. We look forward to hearing your views.’

London mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted that the airport expansion was an ‘environmental disaster for London, with higher levels of toxic air and noise pollution, and 40,000-plus extra vehicles on our roads every day.’

Grimshaw was appointed to the job in 2016, seeing off competition from Zaha Hadid Architects, Benoy and HOK.