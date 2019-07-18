Grimshaw HS2 station designs ‘not good enough’ says MP

A Birmingham MP has demanded a rethink of Grimshaw’s designs for the city’s Curzon Street rail station, dismissing them as ‘just not good enough’

Labour’s MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill, Liam Byrne, said the international practice’s plans for the High Speed 2 hub did not do the city justice.

Grimshaw last year revealed images of its Curzon Street scheme, which will incorporate the Grade I-listed Curzon Station building within its east concourse. A new west concourse will have the ‘ambience of a modern airport terminal’ added the practice.

But Byrne recently said in a post online that he was in favour of ‘sending the designs back to the drawing board’.

Starting off with faint praise for the scheme, he conceded: ‘It’s not a total disaster. But frankly, it is just not good enough. And before the city council signs off the designs, it should demand something that is truly world-class. Whatever the merits of Curzon Street, it is certainly not world-class. Therefore, it is simply not good enough for Birmingham.’

The MP – who supported the overall HS2 project in a Commons debate this month – cited Santiago Calatrava’s Liège-Guillemins station in Belgium, Zaha Hadid’s Nordpark Cable Railway in Austria and Hamburg practice Gerkan, Marg and Partners’ Tianjin West Railway Station in China as benchmark projects.

‘Today’s Curzon Street designs are underwhelming,’ he said. ‘We deserve world-class. And this is not it.’

Byrne called for a Museum of Industrial Revolutions to be incorporated into the station, to showcase the city’s ‘£1 billion civic collection of assets’ – from the first steam engines to ‘the best computer collection in the world’.

An HS2 spokesperson responded:‘ Curzon Street will sit at the heart of Britain’s new high-speed network, and we continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver a station that Birmingham can be proud of. HS2’s stations and design teams, along with our appointed architects, have worked with the local authority, the independent design panel and key stakeholders to produce a design that responds to its local context, aligns with our collective design vision and provides value-for-money for the taxpayer.’

Grimshaw declined to comment.

Curzon Street station is expected to open in 2026 featuring seven high-speed platforms, new public space, and integration with an extended tram network.