Grimshaw and Glenn Howells Birmingham station overhaul unveiled

Rail chiefs have revealed plans by Grimshaw and Glenn Howells Architects to overhaul Birmingham’s Moor Street station

The practices – which worked together on nearby Curzon Street station – have drawn up proposals to double the size of the Moor Street concourse from 910m² to 2,000m² and add two platforms.

A new transfer deck would provide access to every platform as well as to a footbridge taking passengers directly to HS2 services from Curzon Street via a new public square.

The Grade II-listed main entrance to Birmingham Moor Street, which dates to the start of the First World War, would be maintained, along with the existing concourse.

A second entrance would be created to the south of the station to improve passenger flow and create better access to the revitalised Digbeth area and proposed Smithfield development.

Passenger numbers at Moor Street are expected to grow from 7 million a year today to 12 million in 2043.

Grimshaw associate principal Stuart Grahn said: ‘Complementing the new HS2 station at Curzon Street, the proposed design for Moor Street celebrates the distinctive architectural character of this well-loved station.

‘To capitalise on the station’s location in the heart of Birmingham, we have worked in close collaboration with Glenn Howells Architects to ensure that new, accessible entrances and routes around the station unlock much-needed connections to the city.’

The concept designs were developed for the West Midlands Rail Executive in collaboration with Transport for West Midlands, Midlands Connect, Network Rail, HS2, Chiltern Railways, West Midlands Railway and Birmingham City Council.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said: ‘We have big plans for transport in the West Midlands and the expansion of Moor Street is a crucial part of that.

‘Our game-changing plans for HS2 and new metro and rail lines are already driving investment, new jobs and apprenticeships as well as bringing communities closer to those work, training and education opportunities.

‘This whole area of Birmingham will be revitalised over the next few years as the world’s largest Primark opens, Curzon Street HS2 station is built, and Moor Street is transformed. This vision for Moor Street will not only provide a better experience for commuters but, with two extra platforms, it will set the foundation for the future expansion of rail services.’