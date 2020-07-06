Grenfell Tower Inquiry restarts today

Fire engineer Exova is back under the spotlight as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry into the 2017 fire which killed 72 people restarts today

Exova’s Clare Barker will testify during two sessions today, starting at 10am, with her colleague Terry Ashton giving evidence across six sessions between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

From next Monday (13 July) staff at Rydon, the contractor behind the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, will give evidence for the first time.

The inquiry is resuming at its Paddington headquarters, but will be limited to the inquiry panel led by Martin Moore-Bick, the inquiry counsel, and the witness and their lawyers.

Members of the public and those bereaved or surviving the Grenfell Tower fire will be unable to attend in person but can follow the proceedings on YouTube.

Reviewing the Grenfell Inquiry: everything we found out before it was paused

The inquiry was put on hold on 17 March after inquiry panellist and Foster + Partners architect Thouria Istephan was taken sick with Covid-19 symptoms and the government urged citizens to avoid all non-essential contact to restrict the virus’s spread.

A plan to continue the inquiry over remote video link was rejected for fears that witnesses could be coached by off-screen lawyers.

Before the inquiry was paused, it heard from staff at Grenfell architect Studio E, who admitted they had not checked the fire regulations while working on the project, despite having never worked on a high-rise building before.

In May the AJ revealed that Studio E had entered voluntary liquidation, owing creditors more than £140,000.