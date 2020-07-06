Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Grenfell Tower Inquiry restarts today

6 July, 2020 By

Full screen
Grenfell tower
  • Comment

Fire engineer Exova is back under the spotlight as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry into the 2017 fire which killed 72 people restarts today

Exova’s Clare Barker will testify during two sessions today, starting at 10am, with her colleague Terry Ashton giving evidence across six sessions between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

From next Monday (13 July) staff at Rydon, the contractor behind the Grenfell Tower refurbishment, will give evidence for the first time.

The inquiry is resuming at its Paddington headquarters, but will be limited to the inquiry panel led by Martin Moore-Bick, the inquiry counsel, and the witness and their lawyers.

Members of the public and those bereaved or surviving the Grenfell Tower fire will be unable to attend in person but can follow the proceedings on YouTube.

Reviewing the Grenfell Inquiry: everything we found out before it was paused 

The inquiry was put on hold on 17 March after inquiry panellist and Foster + Partners architect Thouria Istephan was taken sick with Covid-19 symptoms and the government urged citizens to avoid all non-essential contact to restrict the virus’s spread.

A plan to continue the inquiry over remote video link was rejected for fears that witnesses could be coached by off-screen lawyers.

Before the inquiry was paused, it heard from staff at Grenfell architect Studio E, who admitted they had not checked the fire regulations while working on the project, despite having never worked on a high-rise building before.

In May the AJ revealed that Studio E had entered voluntary liquidation, owing creditors more than £140,000.

Grenfell feb2020 charts whos blaming who

Grenfell feb2020 charts whos blaming who

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more