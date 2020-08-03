Grenfell site manager was a ‘chancer’, according to internal Rydon email

A site manager on the Grenfell Tower was described in an internal Rydon email as a ‘a chancer who wants to do as little as possible’, the inquiry into the 2017 disaster has heard

Daniel Osgood was responsible for overseeing the installation of overcladding and window insulation at the Grenfell Tower for three months in 2015, before he left the project following criticism of his work.

Osgood told the inquiry he had been chosen to work on the Grenfell refurbishment by Rydon because of his previous experience working for a cladding installer, but was grilled on accusations of incompetence made against him by contracts manager Simon Lawrence – one of the two Rydon managers he reported into.

Lawrence wrote to Stephen Blake, Rydon’s refurbishment director, on the 21 July 2015 saying: ‘My concerns about [Osgood] relate to his lack of commitment to be responsible for his works and manage a situation proactively and adequately.

‘I get the impression that Danny is willing to react but can’t be bothered to check [if things are] correct in the first place’.

Lawrence said installation work by subcontractors on the show flat – the first property to be refurbished, which was due to set the standard for the subsequent refurbishments – was of a sub-par standard, but said Osgood had failed to notice or remediate the work (See the full email).

Following an inspection Lawrence found ‘different pieces of trim being used on different adjacent windows’, with Lawrence adding ‘some had been packed correctly whilst others deflected because they hadn’t be [sic] been installed the same’.

The contracts manager concluded his email to Blake by saying: ‘[Osgood] is just a chancer who wants to do as little as possible and not be responsible for anything. Currently he is demotivating the others on site and none of the subbies want to deal with him. He needs to be moved asap.’

Osgood told the inquiry he disagreed with this assessment of his working, saying he was ‘good’ at his job and subcontractors had no problem working with him.

He also said he only accepted the accusation about him not wanting to take responsibility ‘to a point’.

Three days after Lawrence’s email to Blake, Osgood was moved from Grenfell to another construction project from Rydon.

Osgood told the inquiry that his ‘strained’ relationship with Lawrence ‘could have partly’ been the reason for the move, but added: ‘I don’t think [it was] entirely’.

He revealed that Rydon had subsequently ‘take[n] measures to make sure I knew how to do my job’, adding: ‘They put me on courses and they sort of watched over me the next six months to see how I was doing’.

During his evidence, Osgood also said he had assumed the designs and materials for the cladding and insulation were safe, but did not check himself.

‘I wouldn’t ever have dreamt that anything was going on a building that wasn’t 100 per cent safe,’ he said.

The inquiry is now on summer recess and will return on 7 September.