Grenfell contractor: ‘We didn't have expertise to check whether designs complied with regs’

A senior builder who worked on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment has said nobody at the design and build contractor had the technical expertise to know whether cladding designs complied with regulations
Simon Lawerence, a contracts manager at Rydon who managed a team at the Grenfell Tower, confirmed to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that his company was responsible for the design of the refurbishment.
He also accepted that Rydon was contractually obliged to inform its client if any material specified or even proposed for the refurbishment did not meet buildings regulations or a range of European and British standards.
But Lawrence said that nobody at Rydon had the ability to form a view on whether designs by Studio E and Harley for the Grenfell Tower’s cladding system met relevant regulations and standards.
The chartered builder, who joined Rydon as an assistant site manager in 2004, said he only had a ‘general understanding’ of what was in the building regulations and had not read the compliance standard for systemised building envelopes published by the Centre for Window and Cladding Technology.
He also told the inquiry he had never seen the Building Research Establishment’s document on Fire Performance of External Thermal Insulation for Walls of Multi Storey Buildings.
‘We have got hundreds, if not thousands, of components in a building; to read all the documentation for all of them is not feasible,’ he said.
Lawrence told the inquiry it was the responsibility of specialist subcontractors to check over and sign off design work by other specialist subcontractors.
‘Myself and the site team would ensure information was given to other third parties who could check that compliance – that’s how we would manage it,’ he said.
When asked whether Rydon had a design responsibility matrix or document for clarifying who need to check what drawings, designs of specifications, Lawrence said he ‘doesn’t recall’ there being one, adding: ‘I don’t believe at the time that Rydon had that process.’
Richard Millet QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked Lawrence how he could ensure there were no gaps in what Rydon was contractually obliged to deliver to their client, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, given Rydon could not independently verify designs and did not have a rota for checking.
‘The truth is, I don’t know,’ said Lawrence. ‘It would have been good to have a design responsibility matrix.’
However, Lawrence insisted the decision to implement design approval would have been led by architect Studio E, ‘because they were the lead designer and they were best-placed to handle and move the drawings to the client for an approval process.’
His evidence contrasted with an earlier assertion by Studio E’s Neil Crawford, who said in his witness statement that Lawrence had told him ‘in an informal conversation around the start of my involvement in the project that Rydon tended not to use its architects as much as it might do.’
Crawford’s statement went on: ‘As such, [Lawrence] envisaged Studio E’s role being more responsive, with Rydon maintaining a greater degree of control over the design process, than I would normally expect from a design and build contractor’.
Crawford’s account was backed up Bruce Sounes, another architect at Studio E, who told the inquiry that he had been told on several occasions that Studio E’s role was to respond to specific queries.
But Lawrence said he had never had such a conversation with Crawford and that his only interaction with Sounes that could be ‘loosely interpreted’ as telling the architect to stand back was when he explained Studio E did not have to take on a full snagging and post-construction inspection role.
Lawrence is set to continue giving evidence when the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has its next hearing on Monday.
Extract from the morning hearing of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, 16 June 2020
Richard Millet QC: Is it fair to say neither you nor anybody else in Rydon ever investigated or checked the compliance of any products used on the project with any statutory requirements or guidance?
Simon Lawrence: I don’t believe we did, unless we had any specific. I don’t recall doing so, no.
RM: Would it also fair to say that neither you nor anyone else at Rydon had the expertise to do so?
SL: Correct.
RM: Is it also fair to say you relied completely on specialists such as architects or specialist subcontractors in order to provide design advice?
SL: Correct.
RM: And also to raise any issues which arose, without Rydon asking?
SL: Correct.
RM: And also that you relied on such specialists to provide advice on materials and products and whether they complied?
SL: Yes, correct.
RM: So, does it follow from all of that, that Rydon wouldn’t and indeed couldn’t actually know for itself whether it was properly performing its own obligations to the TMO to select compliant materials?
SL: In the terms you are putting it then we would use, obviously, contracts and delegated responsibility, so other complied and were contractually obliged to comply the same as we were.
RM: Are you telling us that although Rydon had undertaken express contractual obligations to the TMO to do those things in the contracts, your understanding at the time is that you complied with those obligations by farming it all out?
SL: Correct.
RM: Do you accept also that Rydon retained design responsibility to the TMO under the contract?
SL: I do.
RM: How could you do your job to ensure that the designs complied with the client’s requirements as promised if you didn’t have the necessary design experience, either you personally or Rydon?
SL: Because we would look to employ people that did.
RM: Reliance on others?
SL: Yes.
RM: Given that what you have just told us, would it follow that Rydon was never in any position itself to form a view about the technical accuracy or adequacy of the design drawings for the cladding façade that Studio E produced?
SL: Agreed.
RM: And the same in respect of the design drawing of the cladding façade produced by Harley?
SL: Agreed.
RM: And the same in respect of the design drawings of the façade produced by Studio E or Harley with [reference to] Approved Document B or the building regulations?
SL: Agreed.
RM: Same again with reference to the specification of the insulation or rather the cladding products of the façade?
SL: Yes.
RM: And the compliance of the cladding façade as built with Approved Document B and the building regulations?
SL: The same.
RM: Or indeed compliance with the industry guidance that I have showed you which you are not familiar with?
SL: Agreed.
Readers' comments (3)
Industry Professional17 July, 2020 8:24 am
Writing in a general sense, I can envisage a scenario where firms are pushed commercially and yet also "encourage" to take on more responsibility. We need to move away from this approach and be more collaborative. Collaboration is often mentioned in seminars, articles and books but does it truly happen that often?
With reference to the CWCT information, this shows how reference to many technical documents may indicate a legal requirement but how many of us are really fully aware of what so many standards and references require when mentioned in specifications?
As an HSE Inspector told me in 1998, a muddy finger-printed, two-page method statement that has clearly been well-read by those on a site is more effective than a pristine, 75mm thick lever arch file of a head-office written H&S Plan that languishes on top of a cabinet collecting dust.
Jeffrey - an engineer - comments made via the IHS
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Tim Godsmark17 July, 2020 8:31 am
The problem is that construction, at least on larger projects, is litigious and collaboration is hard to develop while professionals are watching their backs and contractors are looking for claims.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
David Berridge17 July, 2020 8:42 am
@INDUSTRY PROFESSIONAL
Grenfell was collaboration - as good as it gets - the architect put in a position under the contractor who claimed to be "Design and Build", yet had no training, experience or qualities to enable them to do any design.
And however hard one tries, a major project design cannot be handed over on 2 sides of A4, no matter how small the print.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment