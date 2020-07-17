Grenfell contractor: ‘We didn't have expertise to check whether designs complied with regs’

A senior builder who worked on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment has said nobody at the design and build contractor had the technical expertise to know whether cladding designs complied with regulations

Simon Lawerence, a contracts manager at Rydon who managed a team at the Grenfell Tower, confirmed to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry that his company was responsible for the design of the refurbishment.

He also accepted that Rydon was contractually obliged to inform its client if any material specified or even proposed for the refurbishment did not meet buildings regulations or a range of European and British standards.

But Lawrence said that nobody at Rydon had the ability to form a view on whether designs by Studio E and Harley for the Grenfell Tower’s cladding system met relevant regulations and standards.

The chartered builder, who joined Rydon as an assistant site manager in 2004, said he only had a ‘general understanding’ of what was in the building regulations and had not read the compliance standard for systemised building envelopes published by the Centre for Window and Cladding Technology.

He also told the inquiry he had never seen the Building Research Establishment’s document on Fire Performance of External Thermal Insulation for Walls of Multi Storey Buildings.

‘We have got hundreds, if not thousands, of components in a building; to read all the documentation for all of them is not feasible,’ he said.

Lawrence told the inquiry it was the responsibility of specialist subcontractors to check over and sign off design work by other specialist subcontractors.

‘Myself and the site team would ensure information was given to other third parties who could check that compliance – that’s how we would manage it,’ he said.

When asked whether Rydon had a design responsibility matrix or document for clarifying who need to check what drawings, designs of specifications, Lawrence said he ‘doesn’t recall’ there being one, adding: ‘I don’t believe at the time that Rydon had that process.’

Richard Millet QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked Lawrence how he could ensure there were no gaps in what Rydon was contractually obliged to deliver to their client, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, given Rydon could not independently verify designs and did not have a rota for checking.

‘The truth is, I don’t know,’ said Lawrence. ‘It would have been good to have a design responsibility matrix.’

However, Lawrence insisted the decision to implement design approval would have been led by architect Studio E, ‘because they were the lead designer and they were best-placed to handle and move the drawings to the client for an approval process.’

His evidence contrasted with an earlier assertion by Studio E’s Neil Crawford, who said in his witness statement that Lawrence had told him ‘in an informal conversation around the start of my involvement in the project that Rydon tended not to use its architects as much as it might do.’

Crawford’s statement went on: ‘As such, [Lawrence] envisaged Studio E’s role being more responsive, with Rydon maintaining a greater degree of control over the design process, than I would normally expect from a design and build contractor’.

Crawford’s account was backed up Bruce Sounes, another architect at Studio E, who told the inquiry that he had been told on several occasions that Studio E’s role was to respond to specific queries.

But Lawrence said he had never had such a conversation with Crawford and that his only interaction with Sounes that could be ‘loosely interpreted’ as telling the architect to stand back was when he explained Studio E did not have to take on a full snagging and post-construction inspection role.

Lawrence is set to continue giving evidence when the Grenfell Tower Inquiry has its next hearing on Monday.