Greig & Stephenson wins MK market commission

Greig & Stephenson Architects (GSA) has won an invited contest to rethink the open air market next to Milton Keynes’ main shopping centre

The practice behind the 15-year regeneration of London’s Borough Market was selected ahead of six unnamed rival teams for the key commission.

The firm will work with the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) to help develop new ideas for the open air market next to the Centre:MK shopping mall.

MKDP chief executive Charles Macdonald said: ‘Successful cities are increasingly embracing independent traders operating from market stalls to bring new life and diversity to their centres.

‘We want Milton Keynes’ market to be reinvigorated and are looking forward to working with GSA and to seeing what new ideas they can bring.’

Adam Parker, partner at Greig & Stephenson, commented: ‘We are excited to be working with MKDP on the development of ideas for Milton Keynes’ open market.

‘In a time when the public are more discerning about how they spend their money and leisure time, markets offer a flexible asset that should provide the opportunity for activity throughout the day and evenings, catering for the full cross section of the local community, becoming a destination in their own right.

‘We look forward to undertaking in-depth research and continued engagement with local stakeholders including the public and local traders, which will inform the potential plans and designs.’

The appointment comes shortly after Milton Keynes Council launched an international contest for a £36,000 series of pop-up pavilions as part of the city’s inaugural Festival of Creative Urban Living.