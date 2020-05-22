Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Green tower by David Gallagher Associates set to join Bow Creek cluster

22 May, 2020 By

dga

Source:David Gallagher Architects

1/10

Hide caption

  • dga

    Source:David Gallagher Architects

  • dga2

    Source:David Gallagher Architects

  • dga 9
  • dga3

    David Gallagher Associates's emerald tower with JTP's Leven Road Gasworks scheme (left) and Stockwool's Ailsa Wharf

    Source:David Gallagher Architects

  • dga 8
  • islay wharf

    Approach to the warehouse currently on site at Islay Wharf

    Source:Google Maps

  • islay wha

    Looking north, with entrance to warehouse currently on Islay Wharf site ahead and to the left

    Source:Google Maps

  • leven yards

    JTP's Leven Road Gasworks

    Source:JTP

  • stock wool aila

    The Aila Wharf scheme, by Stockwool, will have 785 homes

    Source: Stockwool

  • barratt industrial

    Allies & Morrison's consented scheme at Barratt Industrial Estate

    Source:Allies & Morrison

  • 1 Comment

A residential tower with a green brick façade, designed by David Gallagher Associates, is set to become the latest tall building to win consent at Bow Creek in east London

The part-12, part-21 storey building will stand by the River Lea on Islay Wharf, a site currently occupied by a dilapidated warehouse and served by litter-strewn access roads.

The tower, which was consented at an online Tower Hamlets Strategic Development Committee meeting on Thursday (21 May), will contain 133 homes and two commercial units with a combined 350m² space.

Just over 35 per cent of the homes by habitable room will be affordable, while 79 per cent will be dual-aspect. The scheme is being developed by SN Developments. 

The scheme is the latest in a series of high-density housing developments which will regenerate the area alongside the River Lea near Poplar.

David Gallagher Associates’ tower will be next door to a JTP’s Leven Road Gasworks scheme, which will contain a total of 2,800 homes as well as a 1ha riverside park.

And on the other side it will be bound by Ailsa Wharf, a 785-home scheme designed by Stockwool has also been granted consent.

The green tower will also be near Allies and Morrison’s 307-home scheme at the Barratt Industrial Estate and Rolfe Judd’s homes for 160 homes at Leven Wharf. 

Planning officers at Tower Hamlets said David Gallagher Associates’ scheme would provide ’a substantial opportunity to enhance an underutilised site within an area suffering from deficiencies in design quality, accessibility and affordable housing’. 

dga3

dga3

Source: David Gallagher Architects

David Gallagher Associates’s emerald tower with JTP’s Leven Road Gasworks scheme (left) and Stockwool’s Ailsa Wharf

Tags

View comment (1)
  • 1 Comment

You might also like...

Readers' comments (1)

  • Robert Wakeham22 May, 2020 7:45 am

    The architectural qualities of Allies and Morrisons's scheme at the Barratt Industrial Estate (10/10) and of Stockwool's scheme at Ailsa Wharf (9/10) are the exact reverse of the perception created by the site names, going by these images.
    Fortunately the project information on Stockwool's website offers some rather more accomplished design for the rest of their site. Here's hoping.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more