Green tower by David Gallagher Associates set to join Bow Creek cluster

A residential tower with a green brick façade, designed by David Gallagher Associates, is set to become the latest tall building to win consent at Bow Creek in east London
The part-12, part-21 storey building will stand by the River Lea on Islay Wharf, a site currently occupied by a dilapidated warehouse and served by litter-strewn access roads.
The tower, which was consented at an online Tower Hamlets Strategic Development Committee meeting on Thursday (21 May), will contain 133 homes and two commercial units with a combined 350m² space.
Just over 35 per cent of the homes by habitable room will be affordable, while 79 per cent will be dual-aspect. The scheme is being developed by SN Developments.
The scheme is the latest in a series of high-density housing developments which will regenerate the area alongside the River Lea near Poplar.
David Gallagher Associates’ tower will be next door to a JTP’s Leven Road Gasworks scheme, which will contain a total of 2,800 homes as well as a 1ha riverside park.
And on the other side it will be bound by Ailsa Wharf, a 785-home scheme designed by Stockwool has also been granted consent.
The green tower will also be near Allies and Morrison’s 307-home scheme at the Barratt Industrial Estate and Rolfe Judd’s homes for 160 homes at Leven Wharf.
Planning officers at Tower Hamlets said David Gallagher Associates’ scheme would provide ’a substantial opportunity to enhance an underutilised site within an area suffering from deficiencies in design quality, accessibility and affordable housing’.
dga3
Source: David Gallagher Architects
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham22 May, 2020 7:45 am
The architectural qualities of Allies and Morrisons's scheme at the Barratt Industrial Estate (10/10) and of Stockwool's scheme at Ailsa Wharf (9/10) are the exact reverse of the perception created by the site names, going by these images.
Fortunately the project information on Stockwool's website offers some rather more accomplished design for the rest of their site. Here's hoping.
