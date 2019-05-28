Unsupported browser

Green light for WilkinsonEyre's £50m Lord’s revamp

28 May, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

Wilkinsoneyre edrich compton stand lord's

WilkinsonEyre's proposals for new Compton and Edrich stands: aerial view [as approved]

Marylebone Cricket Club members have approved WilkinsonEyre’s £52 million redevelopment of the famous Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord’s cricket ground 

Earlier his month attendees of the historic club’s AGM voted overwhelmingly in favour of the practice’s plans, which were granted planning consent by Westminster City Council in January.

The scheme will include demolishing and replacing the existing stands either side of Future Systems’ Stirling Prize-winning 1999 Media Centre.

WilkinsonEyre’s new-look three-tiered stands will add an extra 2,600 seats at the Nursery End of the iconic arena, which will host World Cup internationals and an Ashes Test Match this summer alongside a host of other high profile fixtures. 

Forming the second phase of the ground’s updated masterplan, the two revamped stands will be linked by a walkway behind the Media Centre overlooking the Nursery Ground. 

The overall capacity of Lord’s - one of host grounds for this year’s Cricket World Cup, including the final on 14 July - will be increased to 31,000.

The project will also relocate the floodlights and provide new hospitality spaces along with retail and food and drink facilities and hard and soft landscaping.

MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said earlier this year: ‘We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord’s, and by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country, here at the home of cricket.

‘The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord’s remains the finest ground in the world to watch, and play cricket.’

The revamped stands are expected to be ready for initial use during the 2020 season with the full fit-out scheduled to be complete in summer of 2021.

