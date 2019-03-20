Green light for ‘thoughtful’ 278-home FCBS Bristol scheme

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios has secured approval for 278 homes on a former airfield on the outskirts of Bristol, with planners praising the scheme’s ‘thoughtful design’

South Gloucestershire Council acted in line with planning officer recommendation in granting reserved matters consent to the first phase of YTL Developments’ huge Brabazon scheme.

Outline planning permission was awarded last year to the full 2,675-home transformation of the one-time Filton Airfield site near Patchway railway station.

Now councillors have given the green light to start construction of the first section of that scheme, consisting of 127 two to four-bedroom houses and 151 one or two-bedroom flats.

This phase – on plots RO3 and RO4 of the site – will include 44 homes for social rent or shared ownership

A report by council planning officers praised the design of the homes, saying: ‘It is considered that the proposed detailed design of buildings has been extremely well thought-through and will result in a high-quality built environment that creates its own character and identity.

‘The repetition of house types will result in a high-quality, visually interesting street scene. The thoughtful design of rooflines in particular, as well as interesting brick detailing at an appropriate scale and location on each house type, will relieve the overall massing of individual buildings and add texture and visual interest to the street scene.’

FCBS said a public square and sweeping crescent marked the entrance to the neighbourhood, and that a mix of homes from medium-rise blocks to urban terraces and family houses would ‘foster a diverse and vibrant community’.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of this year, with the first residents scheduled to move in during 2021.

A new railway station at Brabazon will provide connections to Bristol Temple Meads in less than 15 minutes, while a MetroBus route will link to both Cribbs Causeway and the city centre.

FCBS partner Andy Theobald said: ’We are very much looking forward to delivering the approved housing designs at Brabazon, which will become a highly sustainable new residential quarter. The family of house types we have created, set within public and private spaces, will deliver contemporary homes in a vibrant new neighbourhood which will not only set the bar for the future development but also for the wider region.’

YTL Developments technical director Sebastian Loyn added: ‘Filton Airfield is an historic local landmark. We are working with world-renowned architects to ensure its future lives up to the legacy of its pioneering past. The first phase of new homes is designed to form the heart of a thriving new neighbourhood for north Bristol.’