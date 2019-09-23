Green light for Stephenson Studio's Jenga-like Manchester hotel

Manchester councillors have approved plans by Stephenson Studio for a Jenga-style 275-bedroom hotel near Piccadilly Station

The city’s planning and highways committee voted to grant consent for the local practice’s project for developer Capital & Centric at 1 Adair Street.

The 14-storey, 10,036m² project features a series of tree-filled balconies jutting out at right angles, resembling the classic tower building game.

RIBA-hosted regional design panel Places Matter hailed the ‘exciting scheme’ close to the station that will eventually offer High Speed 2 connections to London and the West Midlands.

’The panel applauded what it felt is an incredibly dramatic piece of massing and a conceptually fantastic building,’ said a report by planning officers to councillors.

Planners added: ’The proposal would improve the overall quality of an area, establish a sense of place, promote a high level of sustainability, is visually attractive as a result of good architecture, would raise the standard of design in the area and would optimise the use of the site.’

Capital & Centric snapped up the plot for about £2 million last year and pre-sold the Stephenson Studio building to Fattal Hotels Group.

Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital & Centric, said last year that the hotel would ’contribute to the vibrancy of this whole area – a missing link between Piccadilly Station and the east side of New Islington’.

He added: ’Our vision was to deliver something interesting and quirky that people want to explore. We want this to set the standard, and for other developers to be creative and come up with designs that excite people and draw in visitors.’

Second floor plan





Project data

Gross internal floor area 10,036m²

Form of contract Design & Build

Total cost TBC

Architect Stephenson Studio

Client Capital & Centric

Landscape architect Re-Form

Planning consultant GVA HOW

Structural engineer Arup

M&E consultant JH Partners

Quantity surveyor Arcadis

Main contractor TBC