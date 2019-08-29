Green light for McGarry-Moon house overlooking iconic golf course

McGarry-Moon Architects has won approval for an angular 394m² home on a sloping site overlooking Royal Portrush Golf Club

The Northern Irish practice was granted planning consent for its scheme at 54 Ballymacrea Road by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Bedrooms, bathrooms and laundry facilities will sit at lower ground floor level within the home, which is partially embedded into the hillside.

The upper ground floor, designed to appear as a single-storey dwelling on approach, will contain a range of living and dining areas with views over the iconic golf course, which hosted this year’s Open.

An external courtyard links the two floors and allows natural light to filter down. A detached garage will be located next to the home.

Although strikingly modern, McGarry-Moon insisted the scheme was ‘instilled with a spirit of the vernacular’.

‘The rural building type contributes to Northern Ireland’s rich heritage through manifestation of the principles of simplicity of form; being site-specific and using a local palette of materials,’ said the practice.

The scheme incorporates an existing partially complete dwelling and consists of a cluster of small built elements orientated around the courtyard. Natural stone cladding and fair-faced concrete will be used on external walls along with areas of glazing. Doors and windows will be dark grey.

‘Muted colours and restrained use of materials reflect the character of traditional basalt finishes in the local area,’ added the practice. ‘Glazing at the rear of the building affords the occupants with unparalleled views over Portrush, but also add a crisp freshness to the exterior, reflecting the sky and water.

‘Internally, the materials contrast with the darker exterior, and are instead light and warm. Oak-clad walls, ceiling and polished concrete creates a clean and fresh living environment, creating an ambient atmosphere for modern family life.’

Planning officers said the scheme ’successfully responds to site-specific topography and existing vegetation to provide a large contemporary dwelling that will make less of a visual impact than the partially constructed fall-back scheme’.

Work is expected to start on site in October and complete in late 2020.

McGarry-Moon house overlooking Royal Portrush golf course - site plan McGarry-Moon house overlooking Royal Portrush golf course - site plan