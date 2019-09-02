Green light for Falconer Chester Hall’s Liverpool homes plan

Falconer Chester Hall has secured planning permission to build two low-rise apartment blocks on a formerly terraced road on Merseyside

The AJ100 practice was granted consent by Liverpool City Council’s Planning Committee for 80 flats on Ducie Street in Toxteth.

It will create a three-storey, 45-home block on the north side of the road, maintaining façades from a row of long-derelict terraced houses.

The scheme will also include constructing a four-storey, 35-home block on the south side of the street, which has already been cleared.

Backed by developer West Tree Estates, the scheme will create a mixture of one and two-bedroom homes, with some for private sale and others to be rented by Croft Housing Association.

Interface distances between the back of the new homes on the north of Ducie Street and the rear of existing properties on Jermyn Street are below those required in the local plan. But planning officers said the relationship would be similar to that with the existing terraces.

They added: ‘In this instance there is justification for accepting reduced interface standards required for new housing development, due to the tight urban grain that prevails in the area.’

Some changes were made to designs during the planning process to reduce the impact on residents on Kinglsey Road, which meets one end of Ducie Street. ‘This includes recessing the nearest part of the new building at the rear on the first, second and third floors by reducing the size of six flats and introducing a small outrigger feature to ensure there are no rear-facing windows in this part of the building,’ said planning officers.

They recommended approval and councillors granted consent.

Falconer Chester Hall project architect Robert Brym said: ‘It’s wonderful news that we’ve been able to retain the existing yellow brick façades on the north side of the street. We’re in the heart of the Princes Avenue conservation area, so the new homes will pick up on the high-quality features in the immediate area.

‘This is a key site in the Granby Triangle and will add to the area’s rapid regeneration. The homes are for local people and will be popular, given the excellent transport links and the fact that Princes Park is just around the corner.’