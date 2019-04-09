Green light for BDP’s Stockport bus station and tower

Councillors have approved BDP’s plans for a 14-stand bus interchange, raised public park and 59m-high housingl tower in Stockport, despite concerns about the heritage impact of the scheme

Stockport Council’s Planning and Highways Regulation Committee granted outline and detailed planning consent to the project in the town.

BDP’s designs feature a 5,808m² covered interchange to serve local, regional and national bus and coach services.

The scheme also includes a ring-shaped public park at roof level, some 9m above ground, as well as a 17-storey block containing 196 apartments and five commercial units.

Stockport Heritage Trust objected to the scheme, while a council conservation officer noted that it ‘would have a significant long-term impact upon Stockport’s identity’. The officer added: ‘The harmful impact of the residential block upon the setting and significance of heritage assets is not underpinned by a clear and convincing justification.’

Planning officers said the scheme was proposed close to a number of key listed structures, including the town’s ‘majestic, defining Grade II*-listed viaduct’. Their report to committee said: ‘Significant weight should be given to the harm the development would have on the heritage assets.’

However, they added that the scheme would deliver ‘substantial regenerative benefits to a prominent gateway site’ and that these would outweigh any harm caused. Planning officers recommended approval and councillors gave the green light.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: ‘Combining easy and accessible transport links with town-centre living and green open space, the project encapsulates what could become an innovative template for modern transport hubs in our city-region.

Show Fullscreen Bdp stockport transport exchange 1

‘I’m confident that, once open, the interchange, park and apartments will form an important part of our proposed Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation, successfully tackling town centre regeneration and the need for good-quality housing.’

BDP architect principal Stephen Gillham said the practice’s scheme ’supports the urban neighbourhood vision and is a key element of the town’s transformation’.

He added: ’Our design creates a dramatic and captivating landmark building, landscape and public realm that will create a vibrant and innovative space.’

Work is expected to be completed by 2022.