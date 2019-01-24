Green light for BDP's Berkshire hospital

NHS chiefs have approved construction of a £98 million BDP-designed hospital in Berkshire.

The board of Frimley Health Foundation Trust gave the green light for construction of Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot.

BDP received planning permission in 2017 for the four-storey facility, which will contain six operating theatres, 48 beds for inpatients and 22 day cubicles.

The hospital will specialise in planned procedures such as general surgery, orthopaedics, urology, gynaecology and endoscopy.

It will also offer a range of outpatient and diagnostic facilities such as cardiology, radiology, lithotripsy, physiotherapy and orthodontics. There will be a children’s clinic.

Space will also be included for a primary care hub and a private patient unit.

Frimley Health chief executive Neil Dardis said: ‘We are delighted that we can now deliver our vision for the Heatherwood site.

’The new hospital will ensure we can offer local patients the best care in the best environment and it is a key part of our strategy to remain an innovative and outstanding trust well into the future.’