Grafton Architects wins Royal Gold Medal

2 October, 2019 By

Office ©grafton

Grafton Architects' office

Source:©Grafton

  • Office ©grafton

    Grafton Architects' office

    Source:©Grafton

  • Grafton

    Grafton Architects - Yvonne Farrell (left) and Shelley McNamara (right)

    Source:Grafton

  Yvonne Farrell (left) and Shelley McNamara (right)

    Yvonne Farrell (left) and Shelley McNamara (right)

    Source:©Grafton

  UTEC - Universidad de Ingenieria y Tecnologia in Lima

    UTEC - Universidad de Ingenieria y Tecnologia in Lima

    Source:Iwan Baan

  Student housing at Limerick University

    Student housing at Limerick University

    Source:©Grafton

  • Bocconi university milan ©brunetti

    Grafton Architects' Bocconi University in Milan - completed in 2008

    Source:Brunetti

  • Medical school and student housing limerick university new plaza ©grafton

    Medical school and student housing at Limerick University which was shortlsited for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2013

    Source:©Grafton

  University of Limerick Medical School by Grafton Architects

    University of Limerick Medical School by Grafton Architects

    Source:©Grafton

  • Kingston university context ©grafton

    Grafton Architedcts' Town House building for Kingston University London which completes in early 2020

    Source:©Grafton

  • Grafton lse marshall building

    Grafton Architects' proposed Marshall Building at the LSE

  • Solstice arts centre navan 02 ©ros kavanagh

    Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, Co. Meath completed by Grafton Architects in 2006

    Source:Ros Kavanagh

  • Tse toulouse site photo of the main entrance ©grafton

    Grafton Architects' School of Economics for the University Toulouse 1 Capitole in France

    Source:©Grafton

  • Imt paris saclay site ©grafton

    Institute Mines Telecom University Building in Paris-Saclay which is currently under construction

    Source:©Grafton

  • WIA 2015

    Grafton Architects' Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara receive the 2015 Jane Drew Prize

Dublin-based Grafton Architects, headed by Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, has won the 2020 RIBA Royal Gold Medal – the UK’s highest honour for architecture

The RIBA said the practice had been nominated by a ‘roll call of significant names from the worlds of academia, arts and architecture, major clients and renowned architects’.

The award, which is approved personally by the Queen, was given in recognition of the ‘people-centred practice’s impressive portfolio of projects’ across the globe.

Among the practice’s most famous schemes are University of Limerick Medical School, which was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2013, and the new ‘vertical campus’ building for Lima’s specialist engineering university (UTEC) in Peru which scooped the inaugural RIBA International Prize in 2016.

Utec universidad de ingenieria y tecnologia pressimage iwan baan 1

Utec universidad de ingenieria y tecnologia pressimage iwan baan 1

Grafton is currently working on The Marshall Building for the London School of Economics (LSE); the Town House building for Kingston University London; the School of Economics for the University Toulouse 1 Capitole in France; Institute Mines Telecom University Building in Paris-Saclay; the City Library & Parnell Square Cultural Quarter project in Dublin, with Shaffery Architects; and the new HQ for the Electricity Supply Board in Dublin with O’Mahony Pike architects. 

All were won through international competition.

Few women have ever won the RIBA Gold Medal since its inception in 1848, with only the late Zaha Hadid having received it in her own right (in 2016). The only other women to receive it did so as half of a couple: Sheila O’Donnell (with John Tuomey, 2015); Patty Hopkins (with Michael Hopkins, 1994) and Ray Eames (with Charles Eames, 1979).

Earlier this year, Part W, an action group of women working across architecture, design, infrastructure and construction campaigning for gender parity in the built environment, encouraged people to nominate more women for the award.

Farrell and McNamara set up Grafton Architects in Dublin in 1978 and  currently work alongside directors Gerard Carty and Philippe O’Sullivan, who joined the practice in 1992.

Shelley and yvonne with utec model ©grafton

Grafton Architects - Shelley McNamara (left) and Yvonne Farrell (right) with a model of the UTEC in Lima

Grafton Architects - Shelley McNamara (left) and Yvonne Farrell (right) with a model of the UTEC in Lima

The practice’s name was inspired by their original office on Grafton Street in central Dublin. As part of Group ’91 - a collective of eight young practices - in the 1990s, they were involved in the regeneration of Dublin’s Temple Bar district.

In 2015 Farrell and McNamara picked up the 2015 Jane Drew Prize.

Grafton Architects’ directors have taught around the world and, in 2018, Farrell and McNamara curated the Venice Architecture Biennale, with the theme of ’Freespace’ emphasising on humanity and generosity. These principles, the RIBA added, ‘run throughout their own practice’.

Responding to the news, the pair said: ‘Like architects around the world, everyone in Grafton Architects works hard to give each project the attention needed to hopefully enrich people’s lives. For us, architecture is an optimistic profession, with the opportunity to anticipate future realities. It is of the highest cultural importance because it is the built enclosure of human lives. It translates people’s needs and dreams into built form, into the silent language of space.

‘We share this honour with all our clients, design teams, contractors and colleagues – past and current – working together, we translate ideas into reality.’

They added: ‘[This] is a very special and happy moment in our lives. A sincere thank you to all those involved in making it possible!’

RIBA president Alan Jones said: ‘From designing houses in windswept rural landscapes to substantial inner-city university projects, from curating and contributing to world-class exhibitions to teaching within some of the world’s leading schools of architecture, the scale and scope of Grafton Architects’ influence is extraordinary. Their extensive talent and generosity of spirit are an inspiration, not only to me and my fellow architects but to all those who have had the pleasure of engaging directly with them and their work.’

Their extensive talent and generosity of spirit are an inspiration

He added: ‘Grafton Architects are impressive role models. Their work, philosophy and ambition are of profound importance, not just in their home country and the UK but across the globe. They show us all how architecture, practised humbly and humanely, can make the world a better place.

The Royal Gold Medal will be presented to Grafton Architects at a special ceremony in early 2020.

