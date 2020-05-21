Graeme Nicholls reveals proposal for O-shaped Glasgow housing scheme

Graeme Nicholls Architects has unveiled plans for an unusual 160-home residential scheme next to Glasgow’s Ibrox Stadium shaped like a broken ‘O’

Earmarked for a section of the Albion car park at Broomloan Road and Edmiston Drive, the project features a pair of matching, curved, four-storey tenement blocks.

The scheme, close to Rangers FC’s stadium, which is the emerging practice’s largest to date, is backed by Merchant Homes and has just gone out to public consultation.

According to the architect, the proposal’s shape to is both ’sympathetic to and celebratory of, the history of the area’ and the former uses of the site, which includes a former greyhound stadium and training ground.

The consultation document reads: ’Historic maps show that the site contained a greyhound track with a ‘bowl’ footprint, which we think would be interesting to express in any new development. This plan form also fits the site really well.

’Our scheme also proposes a monochromatic colourway for the buildings, with their red hues matching the iconic Ibrox main stand.’

’[In terms of form] our proposal consists of two horseshoe-plan blocks built up of uniform brick bays featuring stacked windows with arched tops. This form alludes to both the formal consistency of historic tenement blocks found in Ibrox and also some architectural features typically associated with sports buildings and stadia.’

Last year Graeme Nicholls Architects’ Ashtree Road scheme in Glasgow took the prestigious Editor’s Choice accolade at the 2019 AJ Architecture Awards

A schedule of works for the Albion housing scheme is not yet known.