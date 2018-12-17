Graeme Massie wins planning for house overlooking Berwickshire bay

Graeme Massie Architects has won the go-ahead for a new four-bedroom home on the edge of Coldingham Bay in the Scottish Borders

Dubbed the Gate House, the project sits within the grounds of The Mount – originally built in the 1890s as a large family home, before being converted into a convalescent home, a hostel and then back into domestic use.

A timescale for the project is not yet known.

Architect’s view As its name suggests, the proposal will form a new gateway to the grounds of The Mount, forming an important part of the arrival sequence. The new house will be compact in plan but sits confidently at the prow of its triangular site, providing a strong corner at the entrance to The Mount. The proposal borrows from the simplicity of vernacular building and follows well-established formal traditions of pitched roof, functional openings and masonry walls; however, the geometry of the site leads to a more complex form. The splays of the site define two sides of the plan, creating spatial complexity internally and an asymmetrically pitched roof externally. The resultant form is familiar, yet contemporary. The house comprises an open plan kitchen, dining and living space with three main bedrooms on the first floor, and an attic room which could be used as an additional bedroom. The house is accessed at ground floor, where an entrance hall provides access to the main family spaces. The kitchen, dining and living spaces are organised around a central chimney and staircase, which naturally provides distinction between each of these spaces. The living and dining spaces benefit from large glazed screens which provide views and access to the walled garden. A canopy extends above these screens to provide both shelter and shade. Show Fullscreen Gate house coldingham (1)

Project data

Location Coldingham, Borders, Scotland

Type of project Newbuild house

Client Private

Architect Graeme Massie Architects

Structural engineer SF Structures

Main contractor DJ Sparham