gpad wins City of London contest for Shoreditch office campus

gpad London has won a contest for a new office campus for the City of London Corporation in Shoreditch

The architecture and interior design practice defeated two rival firms to win the contract for a feasibility study exploring redevelopment options for 11 buildings on Worship and Bonhill Streets.

The study will investigate the potential for integrating the buildings into a ‘cohesive’ and more efficient site with an improved public realm.

According to the practice potential options include a vertical extension, opening up the central void for external use, and sharing external space, facilities and circulation areas between buildings.

Joe Ashton, architect at gpad london said: ‘Workspace is in short supply in London at the moment, particularly for bigger companies.

‘Large floor plates are hotly fought over and this will ensure that London remains open for business into the future. As the City become saturated, companies are looking further afield for top-quality office space.’

The appointment comes two years after gpad was chosen to convert the abandoned Grade II-listed Haggerston Baths in east London into a new community hub.

The studio was also one of four practices to win Islington Council’s competition to find concepts for the £1 million transformation of Old Street roundabout.