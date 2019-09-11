Government reverses immigration clampdown as post-study work visas return

The government has confirmed it is reintroducing post-study work visas for international students as part of a wider reform of the immigration system

The two-year visas were controversially scrapped in 2011 and replaced with a system which meant non-UK architecture undergraduates (Part 1) had just four months after graduating to find a job which qualified for visa-related residency.

As a result only Part 2 overseas students with ‘sponsoring employers’ were permitted to remain in the country longer.

Brought in by then foreign secretary and later prime minister Theresa May, the move was aimed at reducing the number of international students.

The reversal, which means students now have two years, will be applauded by both employers and universities.

Bartlett Faculty of the Built Environment’s Alan Penn said: ‘This is a welcome recognition by government of the benefits to UK business of allowing those that we train to go on to work in UK firms. For the last eight years we have been in the rather perverse position of training the brightest students from all around the world in the latest research, only to find that UK firms were not allowed to benefit from the investment.

’We were essentially exporting our knowledge lead. When students have a period of post study work they form strong networks with UK business and when they return to their home country they become excellent ambassadors for the UK and leads for export.’

New RIBA president Alan Jones added: ’This a very welcome announcement for architects. The RIBA has long-recommended the return of the post-study work visa, to ensure that we can attract and retain new talent to our world class schools of architecture. The revocation of this visa has significantly impacted international students studying in the UK, over the past seven years.

’In these uncertain times, with an imminent potential no-deal Brexit, we will continue to make a case for an immigration system that works for the sector.’

Under the new system, once the two years is up graduates can switch to another visa – the skilled work visa – ’if they find a job which meets the skill requirements’.

Earlier this week the Home Office’s announced that architects had been officially added to the Shortage Occupation List (SOL).