Government acknowledges AJ RetroFirst campaign

The government has given its initial response to the AJ’s RetroFirst campaign for re-use of existing buildings amid growing calls for a green recovery from Covid-19

RetroFirst Logos 2019 3

Last month AJ editor Emily Booth wrote a detailed letter to ministers, saying that the campaign – which now has more than 250 industry backers – could form a key plank of the government’s plan to ‘build back better’ following the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The letter was sent to chancellor Rishi Sunak as well as communities secretary Robert Jenrick, cabinet secretary Michael Gove and business secretary Alok Sharma, who is also chair of next year’s COP 26 climate summit.

While Sunak is set to unveil details of his economic recovery package on Wednesday, the government has now issued an initial response through the Treasury.

A government spokesperson called retrofitting ‘essential’ in the drive to become a net zero carbon economy.

They said: ‘We remain committed to being the first generation to leave the environment in a better condition than we inherited it.

’Retrofit of buildings is an essential part of the effort needed for the UK to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. That is why the government is driving over £6 billion of investment to bring as many houses as possible up to EPC C by 2035.

’We were the first major economy to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and want to ensure that the UK has the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth. Our emissions have already fallen by 43 per cent since 1990, and we are investing to deliver more offshore wind power than any other country and reduce emissions from homes and industry.’

As well as the £6 billion commitment to residential retrofitting, last year’s Conservative manifesto separately promised £9.2 billion to improve the energy efficiency of homes, schools and hospitals. However, the statement made no mention of this and there are reports that Boris Johnson’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, is pushing for this tranche of money to be spent on building new homes instead.

However, a new report from the Conservative Environment Network (CEN), shows an overwhelming majority of the British public wants measures that tackle pollution and climate change to be placed at the heart of the Chancellor’s recovery package this week.

The poll, carried out for CEN by Ipsos Mori, found that 67 per cent thought a recovery plan which failed to do this would be bad for the economy in the long run, while 69 per cent thought it would show that the government had the wrong priorities.

In terms of preferred types of infrastructure investments, over half of those surveyed said they wanted local schools, hospitals, and care homes to be made more energy-efficient and 49 per cent said the upgrading of the energy efficiency of older homes should be a priority.

Meanwhile, the RetroFirst campaign continues to gather support, with new names on board including engineer Buro Happold and think-tank Create Streets.

The AJ’s letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak