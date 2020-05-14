Gort Scott’s Walthamstow regeneration scheme OK’d

Gort Scott Architects has won planning permission for a 21-home mixed-use regeneration of a problem spot in north-east London

Waltham Forest councillors last week approved the practice’s proposals for a service yard next to its award-winning renovation of the 1960s Central Parade in Walthamstow.

The latest scheme involves knocking down garages at the back of the refurbished Grade II-listed building and replacing them with a five-storey housing block.

This will include commercial units at ground level that Gort Scott said would provide passive surveillance over an area currently encouraging anti-social behaviour.

A mews-style courtyard will be created as part of efforts to bring the public space into positive use. Meanwhile, empty office space within Central Parade will be converted into two further homes.

Ten of the residential units will be affordable, representing 55 per cent by habitable room.

Planning officers praised a ‘high-quality and sustainable’ development that showed ‘proper regard to scale, height and massing’.

Gort Scott’s renovation of Central Parade, which created co-working, creative and retail spaces, won the Mayor’s Prize in the 2017 New London Architecture Awards.

The practice said the cranked façade of the new housing block would ‘create a feeling of openness within the mews’ and its landscaping and urban design approach would ‘allow for enjoyable resident interactions’.

Gort Scott said it had embraced the Festival of Britain style used throughout the original Central Parade building. The material palette of red-brown brick and pigmented concrete would further establish a visual connection, it added.

‘Similarly, the architectural heritage of the site will be enhanced by the approach to form and detailing. For example, the inset balconies and use of repeated arched forms at upper levels will resemble the graphic architectural style of Central Parade.’

Project Data Project Central Parade service yard

Architect Gort Scott

Client London Borough of Waltham Forest

Site area 2,730m² (Including existing Central Parade)

Gross internal area 1,757m²

Structural and civil engineer Stantec

Environmental and services Stantec

Planning consultant AZ Urban Studio

Quantity surveyor Oxbury

Building control London Borough of Waltham Forest

Landscape architect JCLA

Daylight/sunlight assessment Delva Patman Redler

Fire consultant Lawrence Webster

Form of contract Design and build