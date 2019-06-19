Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Gort Scott wins St Catharine’s College Cambridge contest

19 June, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

Source:Image by AVR London

1/5

Hide caption

  • Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Source:Image by AVR London

  • Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Source:Image by AVR London

  • Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Source:Image by AVR London

  • Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Source:Image by AVR London

  • Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Gort Scott Architects' competition-winning scheme to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

    Source:Image by AVR London

  • Comment

Gort Scott Architects has won the competition to revamp social spaces at St Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge

The London practice defeated rival bids by Sergison Bates, BGS Architects, MICA Architects, RH Partnership Architects and Wright & Wright Architects.

The competition – organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants (MRC) – sought proposals to overhaul the college’s dining hall and related social and support spaces.

It will focus on the hall and other dining areas while improving access to the 18th-century Sherlock Library, Senior Combination Room and 2013 McGrath Centre, and creating a new home for the college’s rare books and special collections.

The appointment comes three years Gort Scott defeated DRDH, 6A and others to win a competition for a new riverside block for St Hilda’s College at Oxford University.

Studio founder and principal Jay Gort said: ‘Fiona [Scott], I and the team are absolutely delighted to have been selected to work on such an inspiring project. From our time at Cambridge, both as students and then as teachers, we appreciate the significance of dining halls and their adjoining rooms within college life.

‘We look forward to developing our concept designs with the college into a series of spaces that are uplifting, welcoming and a fitting backdrop to both the ceremonial and the everyday.’

MRC chair Malcolm Reading said: ‘All of the finalist teams created intriguing and well-thought-out proposals, for which we are very grateful. But Gort Scott Architects excelled in its holistic grasp of design issues.

‘It is not very often that a Cambridge college decides to remake its central dining hall, and St Catharine’s has shown rigour in addressing the challenges and identifying the best team for the task.’

St Catharine’s College master Mark Welland said: ‘This is a vital project for St Catharine’s that will effectively transform our social spaces and enable us to showcase the central parts of the College.

‘We needed to find a top-performing team who understood the Cambridge experience, who could balance the creativity of presenting set-piece spaces with everyday practical and logistical demands.

‘The selection committee was unanimous in deciding that the Gort Scott team’s proposal would result in an outstanding project that was elegant and powerful and that would encapsulate the spirit and qualities of St Catharine’s without pretension.’

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs