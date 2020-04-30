Go-ahead for 400-home MICA and Brick By Brick Croydon scheme

Councillors have approved plans by Common Ground Architecture and MICA Architects for more than 400 homes next to the recently reopened Fairfield Halls in Croydon, south London

Croydon Council’s Planning Committee – meeting by video conference for the first time due to the coronavirus – granted consent to the £90 million Fairfield Homes residential scheme last week.

The project is being led by the council’s own development company, Brick By Brick. Proceeds from the sale of the private homes will help fund ongoing refurbishment and public realm works around the famous venue. Common Ground Architecture, which is Brick By Brick’s in-house architecture practice, worked with Camden-based MICA on the Fairfield Hall revamp.

Under the freshly approved plans for the vacant site south of Croydon College, five buildings will be constructed, stepping up in height from seven to 29 storeys. Together, they will provide 421 flats, 1,500m² of ground-floor commercial space and car and cycle parking.

Homes will range from studios to three-beds. An NHS health centre is earmarked for one of the ground-floor units. Sixty-nine of the flats will be shared ownership, equating to a 20 per cent affordable housing designation when measured by habitable room.

MICA is designing four of the buildings on the site, while Common Ground Architecture is designing a single block featuring 78 homes.

Brick By Brick chief executive Colm Lacey said: ‘Fairfield Homes is a vitally important project for Croydon and I’m delighted that we have been given the go-ahead.

‘The development will provide much-needed homes, employment space and local amenities, and incorporates a variety of communal and private open spaces to make it a really lovely place to live, work and visit.’

MICA Architects director Stuart Cade added that homes had been arranged to provide a ‘rich variety’ of dwellings.

Public realm and landscaping includes shared public spaces, residential courtyards, communal garden spaces and private residential gardens.

Renewable energy is proposed in the form of solar photovoltaics, while water wastage will be reduced through the incorporation of rainwater harvesting and grey water recycling.

Brick By Brick currently has more 1,000 homes under development across the borough and expects to be completing 500 homes a year by 2021. The body recently revealed it had submitted plans for 374 homes on 24 infill sites across Croydon.

The recently revamped Fairfield Halls house a playhouse, concert hall, studio spaces, rehearsal rooms, restaurants, bars and a business lounge.

Work on the adjacent homes is expected to start later this year.

Project data

Location Croydon

Type of project Mixed-use development

Client Brick By Brick

Architects MICA Architects, Common Ground Architecture

Landscape architect Gross.Max

Planning consultant Carter Jonas

Structural engineer AKS Ward/Whitby Wood

M&E consultant Max Fordham/Hoare Lea

Quantity surveyor Core Five

PM/EA Cast Consultancy

Principal designer MICA Architects

Funding Brick by Brick/Croydon Council

Start on site date October 2020 (enabling works)

Completion date December 2023

Gross internal floor area 35,000m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Design and Build

Total cost £90 million