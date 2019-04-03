Glenn Howells unveils plans for 37-storey tower in Birmingham

Glenn Howells Architects has submitted plans for a 37-storey tower as part of a new 769-home scheme in Birmingham

The practice – which has its main studio in the city – handed its Eastside Locks proposals to Birmingham City Council on behalf of developer St Joseph.

The scheme comprises residential blocks in the Eastside district, close to where Glenn Howells is working with Grimshaw on the development of Curzon Street station for High Speed 2 services.

A planning document submitted for Eastside Locks states: ‘The buildings are mostly eight storeys high above a double-height ground level, with the exception of two marker buildings at 16 and 37 storeys, which identify and give landmark prominence to key corners of the site and respond to the surrounding context.’

The document added that the developer’s ambition was to establish the scheme as a ’gateway to the city centre’ that would ’celebrate the canalside as a destination place through the creation of high-quality public realm’.

It outlined a vision of ’reconnecting the city to the rich heritage of Eastside through the delivery of high-quality homes and new retail, leisure and employment opportunities, all of which are currently lacking in the area’.

A spokesperson from St Joseph – a subsidiary of FTSE 100 firm Berkeley Group – said: ‘St Joseph looks forward to working with Birmingham City Council and stakeholders to take this project forward.’

Grimshaw and Glenn Howells have also drawn up proposals for Birmingham’s Moor Street station, including doubling the size of the concourse and adding two platforms.

Project data Client St Joseph

Architects Glenn Howells Architects

Planning consultant Terence O’Rourke

Heritage consultant Turley

Heritage communications TOR

Project manager St Joseph

Quantity surveyor St Joseph

Structural and civil engineer Ramboll

Transportation RHDHV

Landscape architect Murdoch Wickham

MEP engineer Ramboll

Sustainability and energy Ramboll

Acoustic engineer RPS

Air quality RPS

Ecology Ecology by Design

Fire engineer Ramboll

Wind engineer Ramboll

Daylight consultant Point 2 Surveyors

Arboriculture CBE Consulting

Town and visual impact Turley

Archaeology Orion Heritage