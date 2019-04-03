Glenn Howells unveils plans for 37-storey tower in Birmingham

Glenn Howells Architects has submitted plans for a 37-storey tower as part of a new 769-home scheme in Birmingham
The practice – which has its main studio in the city – handed its Eastside Locks proposals to Birmingham City Council on behalf of developer St Joseph.
The scheme comprises residential blocks in the Eastside district, close to where Glenn Howells is working with Grimshaw on the development of Curzon Street station for High Speed 2 services.
A planning document submitted for Eastside Locks states: ‘The buildings are mostly eight storeys high above a double-height ground level, with the exception of two marker buildings at 16 and 37 storeys, which identify and give landmark prominence to key corners of the site and respond to the surrounding context.’
The document added that the developer’s ambition was to establish the scheme as a ’gateway to the city centre’ that would ’celebrate the canalside as a destination place through the creation of high-quality public realm’.
It outlined a vision of ’reconnecting the city to the rich heritage of Eastside through the delivery of high-quality homes and new retail, leisure and employment opportunities, all of which are currently lacking in the area’.
A spokesperson from St Joseph – a subsidiary of FTSE 100 firm Berkeley Group – said: ‘St Joseph looks forward to working with Birmingham City Council and stakeholders to take this project forward.’
Grimshaw and Glenn Howells have also drawn up proposals for Birmingham’s Moor Street station, including doubling the size of the concourse and adding two platforms.
Project data
Client St Joseph
Architects Glenn Howells Architects
Planning consultant Terence O’Rourke
Heritage consultant Turley
Heritage communications TOR
Project manager St Joseph
Quantity surveyor St Joseph
Structural and civil engineer Ramboll
Transportation RHDHV
Landscape architect Murdoch Wickham
MEP engineer Ramboll
Sustainability and energy Ramboll
Acoustic engineer RPS
Air quality RPS
Ecology Ecology by Design
Fire engineer Ramboll
Wind engineer Ramboll
Daylight consultant Point 2 Surveyors
Arboriculture CBE Consulting
Town and visual impact Turley
Archaeology Orion Heritage
Glenn Howells Architects’ proposed Eastside Locks tower
