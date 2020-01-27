Glasgow School of Art sacks architecture tutor over criticism of board

A leading architect and academic claims he has been sacked from the Glasgow School of Art for criticising its board

Gordon Gibb said he had been removed from his role as the architecture department’s director of professional studies for ‘bringing the institution into disrepute’ and ‘damaging its reputation’.

In 2018, the academic told a Holyrood committee investigating the fires at the art school that the Mackintosh building should be taken ‘out from under the mantle’ of the board.

In his written submission to MSPs, Gibb wrote that more lessons should have been learned from the first fire and that the board bore ‘a measure of responsibility’ for failing to prevent the blaze in June 2018.

He wrote: ‘I would suggest that if a stronger priority of the art school directorate or the board had been in the protection of our heritage and what we are, as much as in the expansion of the school in other areas, simple measures would have been taken to protect this incredibly vulnerable building in the most dangerous part of its life.’

Gibb, who was also a frequent critic of the school on social media, described his sacking as a ‘new effort to silence me’.

He told the AJ: ‘I trust that with the appropriate procedures being engaged, matters will be resolved in my favour.’

Last year, there was also controversy over the departure of former GSA director Tom Inns. Leaked emails revealed he was put on sick leave ‘against his wishes’ just weeks before he resigned.

The correspondence, which was forwarded by a GSA whistleblower to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), revealed details of an extraordinary rift between Inns and chair of the school’s board Muriel Gray.

A GSA ­spokesperson said: ‘We don’t comment on members of staff, current or past.’