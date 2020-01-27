Glasgow School of Art sacks architecture tutor over criticism of board

A leading architect and academic claims he has been sacked from the Glasgow School of Art for criticising its board
Gordon Gibb said he had been removed from his role as the architecture department’s director of professional studies for ‘bringing the institution into disrepute’ and ‘damaging its reputation’.
In 2018, the academic told a Holyrood committee investigating the fires at the art school that the Mackintosh building should be taken ‘out from under the mantle’ of the board.
In his written submission to MSPs, Gibb wrote that more lessons should have been learned from the first fire and that the board bore ‘a measure of responsibility’ for failing to prevent the blaze in June 2018.
He wrote: ‘I would suggest that if a stronger priority of the art school directorate or the board had been in the protection of our heritage and what we are, as much as in the expansion of the school in other areas, simple measures would have been taken to protect this incredibly vulnerable building in the most dangerous part of its life.’
Gibb, who was also a frequent critic of the school on social media, described his sacking as a ‘new effort to silence me’.
He told the AJ: ‘I trust that with the appropriate procedures being engaged, matters will be resolved in my favour.’
Last year, there was also controversy over the departure of former GSA director Tom Inns. Leaked emails revealed he was put on sick leave ‘against his wishes’ just weeks before he resigned.
The correspondence, which was forwarded by a GSA whistleblower to the Scottish Funding Council (SFC), revealed details of an extraordinary rift between Inns and chair of the school’s board Muriel Gray.
A GSA spokesperson said: ‘We don’t comment on members of staff, current or past.’
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (3)
David Berridge27 January, 2020 11:03 am
Two fires! Surely the Board should be sacked, or better given custodial sentences for being asleep, and when they woke up, being so arrogant.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Denna Jones27 January, 2020 11:05 am
Quite outrageous. Gibb must be reinstated and IMO the entire board - Gray included - should be replaced.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Kerr Robertson27 January, 2020 11:32 am
While I would hope due process is followed in terms of any appeal, and that if this decision cannot be justified matters can be resolved with any wrongs put right, I have to say the words ‘pot’, ‘kettle’ & ‘black’ come to mind when I hear Gordon Gibb complain about his concerns not being heard and of efforts to silence him.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment