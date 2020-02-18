Glancy Nicholls’ super-skinny Birmingham skyscraper wins go-ahead

Glancy Nicholls Architects’ plans for a super-skinny skyscraper in Birmingham have been given the green light
The practice’s plans for the 37-storey, 9.5m-wide tower at 211 Broad Street were approved last Thursday (13 February) by Birmingham City Council’s planning committee.
The ultra-thin scheme, for developer Taylor Grange, would replace two existing buildings with 33 storeys of serviced apartments above three floors of hotel-style facilities.
A total of 264 self-contained rooms would be available to book in the tower, with resident amenities below including a bar, restaurant, gym and lounge.
It would be built on the site of 117-118 Tennant Street and Transport House, both of which would be demolished, and would stand next to Glenn Howells Architects’ forthcoming 42-storey housing block for Moda Living.
Glancy Nicholls director Lisa Deering said: ‘Advances in engineering and construction technology have allowed us to design an iconic building that will enhance Birmingham’s skyline and bring a new type of skyscraper to the city.
’It’s great news that 211 Broad Street has been given the go-ahead and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the building take shape. This is an exciting project to be part of and a key milestone for Birmingham’s architecture.’
Glancy Nicholls Architects’ sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham
Source: Glancy Nicholls Architects
Project data - 211 Broad Street
Location 211 Broad Street, Birmingham
Type of project Apart-Hotel High Rise
Client Taylor Grange Developments
Architect Glancy Nicholls Architects
Planning consultant Savills
Structural engineer Design 2e
M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes
Quantity surveyor Quantem Consulting
CDM adviser Glancy Nicholls Architects
Planned completion date 2022
Gross internal floor area Circa 16,400m²
