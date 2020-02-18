Unsupported browser

Glancy Nicholls’ super-skinny Birmingham skyscraper wins go-ahead

18 February, 2020 By

Glancy Nicholls Architects' plans for 211 Broad Street Birmingham

  • Glancy Nicholls Architects' sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham

    Glancy Nicholls Architects' sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham

    Source:Glancy Nicholls Architects

  • Location plan for 211 Broad Street

    Location plan for 211 Broad Street

    Source:Glancy Nicholls Architects

Glancy Nicholls Architects’ plans for a super-skinny skyscraper in Birmingham have been given the green light 

The practice’s plans for the 37-storey, 9.5m-wide tower at 211 Broad Street were approved last Thursday (13 February) by Birmingham City Council’s planning committee.

The ultra-thin scheme, for developer Taylor Grange, would replace two existing buildings with 33 storeys of serviced apartments above three floors of hotel-style facilities.

A total of 264 self-contained rooms would be available to book in the tower, with resident amenities below including a bar, restaurant, gym and lounge.

It would be built on the site of 117-118 Tennant Street and Transport House, both of which would be demolished, and would stand next to Glenn Howells Architects’ forthcoming 42-storey housing block for Moda Living.

Glancy Nicholls director Lisa Deering said: ‘Advances in engineering and construction technology have allowed us to design an iconic building that will enhance Birmingham’s skyline and bring a new type of skyscraper to the city.

’It’s great news that 211 Broad Street has been given the go-ahead and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the building take shape. This is an exciting project to be part of and a key milestone for Birmingham’s architecture.’

Glancy Nicholls Architects' sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham

Project data - 211 Broad Street

Location 211 Broad Street, Birmingham
Type of project Apart-Hotel High Rise
Client Taylor Grange Developments
Architect Glancy Nicholls Architects
Planning consultant Savills
Structural engineer Design 2e
M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes
Quantity surveyor Quantem Consulting
CDM adviser Glancy Nicholls Architects
Planned completion date 2022
Gross internal floor area Circa 16,400m² 

 

