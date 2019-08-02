Glancy Nicholls proposes 9.5m-wide skyscraper for Birmingham

Glancy Nicholls Architects has submitted plans for a 36-storey super-skinny skyscraper in Birmingham

The practice formally handed in documents for the 116.5m-tall, 9.5m-wide scheme at 211 Broad Street, having also recently lodged plans for a 61-storey tower – set to become the tallest building in Birmingham – on the nearby 100 Broad Street site.

Backed by developer Taylor Grange, the ultra-thin scheme would see the demolition of two existing buildings on the site and the construction of 33 storeys of serviced apartments above three floors of hotel-style facilities.

A total of 264 self-contained rooms would be available to book in the tower, with resident amenities below including a bar, a restaurant, a gym and a lounge.

The Glancy Nicholls proposals are mooted for the site of 117-118 Tennant Street and Transport House, both of which would be demolished. The new tower would be next to Glenn Howells Architects’ forthcoming 42-storey housing block for Moda Living.

Glancy Nicholls Architects said 211 Broad Street would be ‘an iconic building enhancing Birmingham’s skyline’ and that guests would benefit from ‘clear views across Birmingham’.

‘It is not only a very elegant architectural form but also a structurally iconic building,’ added the practice.

Show Fullscreen Glancy Nicholls Architects’ sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham Source: Glancy Nicholls Architects Glancy Nicholls Architects’ sketches for 211 Broad Street Birmingham

‘The unique proportions of the building mean it classifies as a super-slender skyscraper, pushing the boundaries of modern design, architecture and engineering.’

Meanwhile Glancy Nicholls has received planning permission for another scheme in Birmingham, the refurbishment of Grade II-listed Derwent House.

Working with design and build firm Javelin Block, Glancy Nicholls will rework the former metal factory at 1 Mary Ann Street to create 40 apartments.